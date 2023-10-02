Global Wood Pulp Industry Report 2023-2028: Sustainable Forestry Practices Reinforce Growth in the Wood Pulp Sector

According to the report, the global wood pulp market attained a value of USD 162.27 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising consumption of paper-based products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 190.41 billion by 2028.

The wood pulp production process, vital for creating various paper-based items, involves the mechanical or chemical breakdown of wood's lignocellulosic fibres. Based on end-use, wood pulp comes in different grades, including bleached and unbleached.

A significant market driver for wood pulp is the rising demand for sustainable packaging, a response to environmental concerns about plastic waste. This trend toward eco-friendly, biodegradable materials like paperboard packaging positions wood pulp as an indispensable raw material, amplifying its market growth.

Furthermore, the uptick in paper-based product consumption, driven by increased paper printing needs, higher hygiene awareness, and booming e-commerce, supports wood pulp's market traction. The wood pulp industry is also benefiting from advanced processing technologies, leading to higher quality outputs with minimized environmental impacts.

Emphasizing sustainable forestry practices, certifications like FSC and PEFC ensure a balance between wood pulp demand and forest preservation, solidifying the market's long-term expansion.

This report delves deeper, analyzing global wood pulp companies' market shares, capacities, investments, and other pivotal developments.

Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A
  • Sodra
  • Suzano S.A
  • Empresas CMPC SA
  • Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL)
  • Metsa Group
  • UPM-Kymmene Corporation
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

Market Segmentation

Market Bifurcation by Type:

  • Soft Wood
  • Hard Wood

Market Division by Grade:

  • Mechanical
  • Chemical
  • Semi-Chemical
  • Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Packaging

Breakup by Type

  • Food and Beverages
  • Personal Care and Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Automotive
  • Others

Print Media

Breakup by Type

  • News Printing
  • Book/Magazine Printing
  • Advanced Printing
  • Others
  • Tissues
  • Others

Market Segregation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czuf88

