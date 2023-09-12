Global Wooden Boxes Market Set to Grow at 7.1% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Demand for Packaging Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wooden Boxes Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wooden boxes market is experiencing growth and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Growth Factors:

Demand for Packaging Solutions: The growth in the wooden boxes market is attributed to the increasing demand for packaging solutions and logistics services worldwide. Consumers are looking for complete packaging solutions and logistics services to optimize supply chains and save resources and finances.

Strategic Initiatives: Market players are focusing on adopting various strategic initiatives to meet the unmet requirements of the market. For example, in October 2022 , Nefab Group acquired Cargopack Group, a company in industrial packaging and logistics services, to strengthen its European market position and commitment to saving resources in supply chains.

Segmental Outlook:

Types: The market is segmented by type, including teak wood, sandalwood, bamboo wood, plywood, and others. Bamboo wood is anticipated to hold a significant market share due to its growing demand as a natural and renewable resource for packaging.

Applications: The market is segmented by application into retail packaging and industrial packaging. The retail packaging sub-segment is expected to hold a considerable share due to the attractiveness of wooden boxes in retail packaging, driven by their environment-friendly and recyclable nature.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the wooden boxes market, primarily due to the rising demand for raw materials.

North America : North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market, supported by well-developed and rapidly rising wood production.

These companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.

