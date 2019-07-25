Global Wooden Decking Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wooden Decking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 1.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.8 Billion by the year 2025, Pressure-Treated Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$640.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Pressure-Treated Wood will reach a market size of US$390.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 1.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$382.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cox Industries, Inc. (USA); James Latham PLC (Lathams Ltd.) (United Kingdom); Metsa Group (Finland); Setra Group AB (Sweden); Universal Forest Products, Inc. (USA); UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland); Vetedy Group (Luxembourg); West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada); Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)

WOODEN DECKING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Wooden Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Cedar Wood (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Redwood (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wooden Decking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wooden Decking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 8: Non-residential (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Non-residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Cedar Wood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Cedar Wood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Cedar Wood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Redwood (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Redwood (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Redwood (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Wooden Decking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Cedar Wood (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Redwood (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown

(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Wooden Decking Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden

Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 44: Wooden Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Wooden Decking Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Wooden Decking Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Cedar Wood (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share (in %) of

Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Redwood (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Wooden Decking Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Wooden Decking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Wooden Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Wooden Decking Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Wooden Decking Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Wooden Decking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 83: Wooden Decking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Wooden Decking Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Wooden Decking Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Wooden Decking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wooden Decking:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 134: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Wooden Decking Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Wooden Decking in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Wooden Decking Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Wooden Decking Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Wooden Decking Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden

Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 182: Wooden Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Wooden Decking Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Wooden Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Wooden Decking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Wooden Decking Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



COX INDUSTRIES, INC.

JAMES LATHAM PLC

METSA GROUP

SETRA GROUP AB

UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS

VETEDY GROUP

WEST FRASER TIMBER

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

