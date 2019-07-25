Global Wooden Decking Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Wooden Decking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 1.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.8 Billion by the year 2025, Pressure-Treated Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800000/?utm_source=PRN
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$640.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Pressure-Treated Wood will reach a market size of US$390.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 1.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$382.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cox Industries, Inc. (USA); James Latham PLC (Lathams Ltd.) (United Kingdom); Metsa Group (Finland); Setra Group AB (Sweden); Universal Forest Products, Inc. (USA); UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland); Vetedy Group (Luxembourg); West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada); Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800000/?utm_source=PRN
WOODEN DECKING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wooden Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Cedar Wood (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Redwood (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wooden Decking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wooden Decking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Non-residential (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Non-residential (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Cedar Wood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cedar Wood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cedar Wood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Redwood (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Redwood (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Redwood (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Wooden Decking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Cedar Wood (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Redwood (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Wooden Decking Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden
Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 44: Wooden Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Wooden Decking Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Wooden Decking Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Cedar Wood (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Redwood (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Wooden Decking Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Wooden Decking Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Wooden Decking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Wooden Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Wooden Decking Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Wooden Decking Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Wooden Decking: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 83: Wooden Decking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Wooden Decking Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Wooden Decking Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Wooden Decking Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wooden Decking:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 134: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Wooden Decking Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Wooden Decking in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Wooden Decking Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Wooden Decking Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Wooden Decking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Wooden Decking Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden
Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 182: Wooden Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Wooden Decking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Wooden Decking Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Wooden Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Wooden Decking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Wooden Decking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Wooden Decking Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COX INDUSTRIES, INC.
JAMES LATHAM PLC
METSA GROUP
SETRA GROUP AB
UPM-KYMMENE CORPORATION
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
VETEDY GROUP
WEST FRASER TIMBER
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800000/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article