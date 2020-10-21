Global Wooden Decking Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wooden Decking estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cedar Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Wooden Decking market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Wooden Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.4% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Redwood Segment Corners a 4.3% Share in 2020



In the global Redwood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$552 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$613.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cox Industries, Inc.

James Latham PLC (Lathams Ltd.)

Metsa Group

Setra Group AB

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Vetedy Group

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wooden Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wooden Decking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wooden Decking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pressure-Treated Wood (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cedar Wood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cedar Wood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cedar Wood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Redwood (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Redwood (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Redwood (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: New Decks on New Constructions (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 22: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Non-residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Non-residential (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 27: Non-residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wooden Decking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Wooden Decking Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Wooden Decking Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Wooden Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden

Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Wooden Decking Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wooden Decking Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Wooden Decking Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Wooden Decking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Wooden Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Wooden Decking Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Wooden Decking Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Wooden Decking Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Wooden Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Wooden Decking Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Wooden Decking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Wooden Decking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Wooden Decking Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Wooden Decking Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Wooden Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Wooden Decking Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Wooden Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Wooden Decking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Wooden Decking Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Wooden Decking Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Wooden Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wooden Decking:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wooden Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Wooden Decking Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Wooden Decking Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Wooden Decking in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Wooden Decking Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Wooden Decking Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Wooden Decking Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Wooden Decking Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Wooden Decking Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Wooden Decking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Wooden Decking Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Wooden Decking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Wooden Decking Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Wooden Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Wooden Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wooden

Decking in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Wooden Decking Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Wooden Decking Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Wooden Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Wooden Decking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Wooden Decking Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Wooden Decking Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Wooden Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wooden Decking in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Wooden Decking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Wooden Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Wooden Decking Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Wooden Decking Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Wooden Decking Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Wooden Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Wooden Decking Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Wooden Decking Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Wooden Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Wooden Decking Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

