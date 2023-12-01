Global Wooden Decking Market Report 2023-2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wooden Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wooden Decking Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Wooden Decking estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Redwood segment is estimated at 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the impact of the COVID-19-led economic downturn on the construction sector, specifically affecting the wooden decking market. It begins by highlighting the state of the global construction industry, presenting data on its size for the years 2019-2023 and growth trends for various periods, including the impact of COVID-19 on regional construction sectors. The report also identifies countries contributing to global construction growth for the period 2020-2030.

Amid the economic challenges, there's an expectation of a swift improvement in real estate fundamentals, which is anticipated to drive demand for wooden decking. The competitive scenario in the wooden decking market is examined, featuring the market share of key competitors in 2022 and their competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report provides an introduction to wooden decking and offers insights into global market prospects and outlook. It underscores pressure-treated wood as the leading segment and highlights the continued role of the residential construction sector in driving market gains. Developed regions are noted to lead, while developing economies are expected to spearhead future growth.

The mega trends benefiting market demand are summarized, including key demand drivers such as urban population growth, the expansion of the middle class, an aging population, and single-person households. The report also provides data on global households categorized by the type of family and their growth over the period 2018-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Wooden Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Wooden Decks Support Market Growth

Notable Trends in the Deck Industry Poised to Impact Wooden Decking Demand

Rising Residential Construction Projects & Move Towards Luxury Homes to Fuel Market Gains

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Rising Standards of Living Drive Consumers towards Wooden Decks

Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks

Surge in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Wooden Decking Products amid COVID-19

Home Improvement in Upbeat Mood despite Labor Crunch & Inflated Material Prices

Commercial Sector Demonstrates Growing Preference for Wooden Decks

Investments in Hospitality & Leisure Projects to Propel Growth in Wooden Decking Market

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Wooden Decks Emerge as Aesthetic & Sustainable Option for Garden Landscaping

Rising Prominence of Green Buildings Concept: Positive Implications for the Market

Global Green Building Materials Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wood Decking for Direct Sunlight Exposure

Deck Waterproofing: Key Challenges Facing the Industry

Natural Wood Decks Face Growing Competition from Composite Decking Products

Composite Decking Emerges as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Advantages and Disadvantages of Composite and Wood Decking

Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options

Rising Lumber Prices Contributes to Growing Popularity of Composite Decking

