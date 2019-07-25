Global Workforce Management Software Market Report 2019-2024 - Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions & WFM by SMEs is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Management Software Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workforce management software market was valued at USD 2,601.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3,327.87 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.21 % over the forecast period (2019-2024).



According to a study conducted by Dell and Intel on the current trends at the workplaces across the globe, although employees are broadly happy with their current jobs, they are increasingly growing dissatisfied with the reporting and communication processes adopted by their organizations. This problem is further compounded by the changing needs at the workplace, with employees no longer expected to just work within a conventional schedule of a 9 AM - 5 PM, due to diversification in work practices.

Earlier, the resource management was carried out manually or through spreadsheets, which was highly time-consuming, leading to the discrepancy of data. Introduction of IoT to workforce management software eases the job by enhancing technological capabilities. This is likely to boost the workforce management software market growth over the forecast period.

Analytical solutions cause the companies to increase their bottom line and increase their ROI by projecting future trends and extrapolating possible outcomes based on "what-if" scenarios. The collaboration between partners like vendors, suppliers and customers gets easier by uncovering new insights. The success of any implemented plan can also be measured using analytical solutions.

In a report titled 'The Future of Jobs 2018' by the World Economic Forum (WEF), around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world. Managing a workforce management software is a challenge for the companies, since vendors are releasing new versions of workforce management software every other day and similar companies are also emerging.

Key Market Trends



Cloud to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The adoption of cloud computing in workforce management software enables various benefits, such as mobility, flexibility, and security. It allows the administrator of an organization to access with any device and at any time.

In addition, changes can be made or any workforce related task can be scheduled irrespective of the location of the administrator. It saves an enormous amount of money as the organization subscribes to the required amount of storage and technical specification.

Companies offer workforce management solutions through private cloud to provide multi-level physical and logical security features, thus spending on private cloud is increasing.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

The number of workforce in the Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China , is expected to increase due to the rise in the number of companies and regulations associated with job creation.

Moreover, the region is increasingly adopting new technologies to encourage development and to contribute to economic growth. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the usage of software, thereby, propelling the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The workforce management software market is fragmented since in the current competitive scenario, it is becoming increasingly important for organizations to keep their workforce motivated and organized, to ensure optimal productivity which is important to keep abreast of changing times. Companies like Oracle, NICE Systems, Infor and SISQUAL are introducing a wide range of innovative workforce management solutions with advanced capabilities and features, which address traditional needs of contact centers, back offices, and branches.



Recent Developments



March 2019 - SDLC Partners has formalized its relationship with digital operations management software provider, ActiveOps, forging an agreement to help customers adopt a more agile, predictable, and consistent management approach to back-office operations in

- SDLC Partners has formalized its relationship with digital operations management software provider, ActiveOps, forging an agreement to help customers adopt a more agile, predictable, and consistent management approach to back-office operations in February 2019 - Kronos Incorporated announced the expansion of the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network by introducing new healthcare-focused software providers utilizing the revolutionary Workforce Dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform, to reshape the future of work for healthcare providers and their employees.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Based Solutions is Expanding the Market

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions and WFM by SMEs is Driving the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Implementation and Integration Concerns is Hindering the Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software Type

5.1.1 Labor Forecast & Scheduling

5.1.2 Time & Attendance Management

5.1.3 Task Management

5.1.4 HR Management

5.1.5 Workforce Analytics

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Public Sector

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Industrial Manufacturing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the world

5.4.4.1 Latin America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Active Operations Management International LLP

6.1.2 NICE Systems Ltd.

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Infor

6.1.5 Kronos Incorporated

6.1.6 Reflexis Systems, Inc.

6.1.7 SISQUAL

6.1.8 Replicon Inc.

6.1.9 WorkForce Software, LLC

6.1.10 JDA Software Group, Inc.

6.1.11 BambooHR LLC

6.1.12 7shifts

6.1.13 IBM Corporation

6.1.14 SAP SE

6.1.15 Verint Systems Inc.

6.1.16 ADP, LLC

6.1.17 ATOSS Software AG



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



