Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Workload Scheduling and Automation software is a tool that is useful for automating IT processes and rationalization of workflows. With the help of this software, developers can automate and integrate processes of business and IT, it facilitates standalone tasks spread through server environments. Moreover, the need for manual scripting and manage cross-system dependencies are almost eliminated by the adoption of Workload Scheduling and Automation software and it correlates changes with workflows whenever needed. This allows IT to speed up the application delivery processes and hence shorten the time to market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975435/?utm_source=PRN



Nowadays, applications developers are facing a fast and dynamic environment, therefore they need to deal with a host of diverse operating systems as well as business applications. In these heterogeneous environments, managing batch activity requires manual scripting which is an error-prone and time-consuming process. The major driver for the Workload Scheduling and Automation software market is the current need for automation in order to eliminate the manual scripting process. Though, due to the lack of a stable internal workload process in many companies, they are facing challenges in offloading the processes to the software. This is considered as a major challenge for the companies adopting for Workload Scheduling and Automation Software.



Workload scheduling and automation are beneficial in automating, controlling, monitoring workflows, or jobs in an organizational IT environment. It is also helpful in implementing the background IT jobs more efficiently and thereby it restructure the IT infrastructure with other business purposes and diminish the total cost of ownership as well as enhance the organizational performance. Retailers in the market are proposing workload automation and integrated batch solution that complements the designed system. It also helps companies with administrative automated scheduling and monitoring functions to developing their batch operations. At the same time vendors are serving enterprises to raise their business agility as it helps in combining batch scheduling processes across varied and platforms, and IT environments by delivering the solutions under a managed services model.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and BMC Software, Inc. are the forerunners in the Workload Scheduling & Automation Market. Companies such as Broadcom, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and Stonebranch, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), ASG Technologies Group, Inc., Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc., and HCL Technologies Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), Hitachi, Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), Stonebranch, Inc., Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc., and ASG Technologies Group, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Workload Scheduling & Automation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2020: Oracle collaborated with UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. The collaboration combined powerful RPA with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and business applications. This collaboration enabled customers to streamline critical workflows and complex processes and to focus on strategic tasks that require a human touch. By driving productivity and accelerating digital transformation, customers can now use end-to-end automation that eliminates manual errors and reduce operational costs.



Sep-2019: Oracle signed partnership agreement with Blue Prism, an RPA provider. The partnership was focused on launching integrations aimed at the improved delivery of RPA, AI, Machine Learning (ML) technology for business-critical enterprise applications. The supplier has stated that the RPA provider's integration with Oracle's solutions is expected to facilitate the creation of a Digital Workforce, a platform for the optimization of workload.



Mar-2019: ASG Technologies signed an agreement with Menta Group as their new business ally for Chile and Peru. The resale agreement covers the entire ASG solutions portfolio, including Content Management, Data Intelligence, GDPR, and Workload Automation.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2020: IBM completed the acquisition of WDG Automation, a Brazilian software provider specializing in robotic process automation (RPA). The acquisition helped the company in expanding into the AI-infused automation market.



Jan-2019: Hitachi Solutions America took over Capax Global, LLC, a leading provider of cloud and data platform solutions based on the Microsoft application platform. This acquisition provided Hitachi Solutions with deep capabilities across cloud-native application development, data platform modernization, big data, machine learning, and advanced analytics along with modern workplace and managed services solutions.



Jan-2018: CA Technologies acquired Automic Holding GmbH, the business automation software firm. The acquisition provided cloud-enabled automation and orchestration capabilities across the portfolio and increased its reach into the European market.



Mar-2017: Stonebranch announced the acquisition of Daring Star Ltd., an international company that provides integration services for telecommunication businesses around the world. The acquisition provided key skills in the delivery and development of complex IT solutions that enabled companies to efficiently transform their business into the era of Digitalization using Stonebranch's Universal Automation Center.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2020: ASG Technologies launched the latest version of its workload automation and orchestration solution, ASG-Enterprise Orchestrator 4.1.3. This solution advances ASG's commitment to arm IT infrastructure & operations leaders and teams to design, implement, schedule, and automate business services running on IT applications and infrastructure.



Jan-2020: Hitachi Vantara released the entry-level storage system, Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform G130, for the Indian market. VSP G130 is an extension of the hybrid-flash VSP G series systems that supports smaller data center modernization initiatives. VSP G130 aims to provide agile data infrastructure with minimal costs for SMBs, remote or branch offices that need local backup capabilities, direct-attached storage (DAS) environments, and simplified virtual server deployments.



Oct-2019: Hitachi Vantara introduced a powerful next-generation storage and infrastructure foundation with a new scale-out, scale-up architecture for any workload at any scale. The solution includes Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series, the company's latest and the world's fastest1 enterprise-class storage array, along with the new Hitachi Ops Center management software and updated Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System. Together, these technologies can accelerate data center workloads and deliver future-proof IT with a new, innovative architecture that is the ideal foundation for modernizing data center, cloud, and DataOps environments.



Apr-2019: VMware announced advancements across its integrated VMware vRealize cloud management platform. These advancements aimed to help IT enable developers and IT admins to quickly build and deliver applications in hybrid cloud environments with more secure and consistent operations. The new product releases include vRealize Operations 7.5, vRealize Network Insight 4.1, vRealize Automation 7.6, and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 2.1. These products combined to provide expanded self-driving operations and enhanced programmable provisioning capabilities across private and hybrid clouds.



Nov-2018: Advanced Systems Concepts unveiled Version 12 of its industry-leading Enterprise IT Automation software solution, ActiveBatch. ActiveBatch Version 12 has new automation capabilities for improved workload performance, seamless scalability, and enhanced analytics and visibility. ActiveBatch V12 introduced Heuristic Queue Allocation (HQA), which enabled for seamless scalability by bringing the power of Machine Learning to IT Automation.



Oct-2018: CA Technologies released the new AIOps-driven platform. This platform aimed to enable IT teams to automate and eliminate key tasks. The CA AIOps-driven platform has been correlating and analyzing IT operational data and digital delivery chains, leveraging new, innovation AI, machine learning, and automation capabilities.



Jun-2018: Stonebranch launched a new collaboration platform, Stonebranch Marketplace. This platform accelerated the exchange and development of add-ons and integrations to drive IT automation for enterprises. The Stonebranch Marketplace enabled users to contribute and access new add-ons and integrations easily via the web while sharing and interacting with the broader Stonebranch community.



Mar-2018: CA Technologies unveiled the CA Workload Automation AE (Autosys), the workload engine, with new features and integration with the CA Automic One Automation platform. It provides support for AWS and Azure Database services, delivering a more reliable connection to these remote services.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• On-premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Retail



• BFSI



• Government & Public Sector



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Telecom & IT



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• BMC Software, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• Oracle Corporation



• Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)



• Stonebranch, Inc.



• Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.



• ASG Technologies Group, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975435/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

