Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Report 2020-2026: The Driver of the Hour - Eliminate the Manual Scripting Process

The Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Workload Scheduling and Automation software is a tool that is useful for automating IT processes and rationalization of workflows. With the help of this software, developers can automate and integrate processes of business and IT, it facilitates standalone tasks spread through server environments.

Moreover, the need for manual scripting and manage cross-system dependencies are almost eliminated by the adoption of Workload Scheduling and Automation software and it correlates changes with workflows whenever needed. This allows IT to speed up the application delivery processes and hence shorten the time to market.



Nowadays, applications developers are facing a fast and dynamic environment, therefore they need to deal with a host of diverse operating systems as well as business applications. In these heterogeneous environments, managing batch activity requires manual scripting which is an error-prone and time-consuming process.

The major driver for the Workload Scheduling and Automation software market is the current need for automation in order to eliminate the manual scripting process. Though, due to the lack of a stable internal workload process in many companies, they are facing challenges in offloading the processes to the software. This is considered as a major challenge for the companies adopting for Workload Scheduling and Automation Software.



Workload scheduling and automation are beneficial in automating, controlling, monitoring workflows, or jobs in an organizational IT environment. It is also helpful in implementing the background IT jobs more efficiently and thereby it restructure the IT infrastructure with other business purposes and diminish the total cost of ownership as well as enhance the organizational performance.

Retailers in the market are proposing workload automation and integrated batch solution that complements the designed system. It also helps companies with administrative automated scheduling and monitoring functions to developing their batch operations. At the same time vendors are serving enterprises to raise their business agility as it helps in combining batch scheduling processes across varied and platforms, and IT environments by delivering the solutions under a managed services model.

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)

Stonebranch, Inc.

Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc.

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

