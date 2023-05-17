Global Workplace Stress Management Market Market Analysis Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Workplace Stress Management Market Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workplace stress management market is expected to grow from $8.64 billion in 2022 to $9.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The workplace stress management market is expected to grow to $14.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%

The main service types of workplace stress management are stress assessment, yoga and meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics, and other services. The stress assessment is used as a stress test, also called an exercise stress test, to show how your heart works during physical activity.

The delivery mode for workplace stress management includes individual counsellors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists, and other delivery modes. The activities of workplace stress management include indoor and outdoor The end users of workplace stress management are large private organizations, mid-sized private organizations, small private organizations, NGOs, and the public sector.



Technological advancements are the key trends in the workplace stress management market. The adoption of advanced solutions is appreciated by organizations that benefit employees to relax their minds and manage their stress. For instance, in April 2022, Talkspace, a US-based digital behavioural technology healthcare company, launched Talkspace Self-Guided, a suite of offerings for employers to help managers, executives, and teams prioritize mental wellness and emotional intelligence in and out of the workplace.

This includes a single smartphone app built on the principles of attachment therapy that goes beyond mindfulness exercises that can be accessed anonymously at any time to offer employees tried-and-true mental health training.



North America was the largest region in the workplace stress management market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the workplace stress management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Workplace Stress Management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in the popularity of yoga is expected to propel the growth of the workplace stress management market going forward. Yoga is primarily a spiritual practice that focuses on achieving harmony between the body and mind. It is based on a very delicate science. Yoga promotes mental and physical relaxation, which aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety. Physical postures increase flexibility, relieve tension, and reduce pain.

The practice of yoga in professional workplaces is driving the demand for the workplace stress management market. For instance, according to Yoga Basics, a US-based online resource for yoga, about 300 million people practice yoga globally. Therefore, the rising popularity of yoga will fuel the expansion of the market for workplace stress management.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Workplace Stress Management Market Characteristics



3. Workplace Stress Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Workplace Stress Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Workplace Stress Management Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Workplace Stress Management Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Workplace Stress Management Market



5. Workplace Stress Management Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Workplace Stress Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Stress Assessment

Yoga And Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Other Services

6.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation By Delivery Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Individual Counselors

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Other Delivery Modes

6.3. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation By Activity, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Indoor

Outdoor

6.4. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Private Organizations

Mid-Sized Private Organizations

Small Private Organizations

NGO

Public Sector

7. Workplace Stress Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

