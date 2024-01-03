Global Workspace Delivery Network Markets Report 2023: Digital Transformation Spurs Demand, Scalability and Flexibility Key to Growth - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN , Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workspace Delivery Network Market by Type (Traditional WAN, SD-WAN), Application (IT and Telecommunication, Government Institutions, Research and Consulting Services, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workspace delivery network market size reached US$ 2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2022-2028.

The rising adoption of remote work culture, increasing utilization of cloud computing, the emerging popularity of mobility and bring your own device (BYOD) and the surging need for security and data protection represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for workspace delivery network. Some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific workspace delivery network market included rapid digital transformation, emerging popularity of mobility and bring your own device (BYOD) and surging need for data security.



A workspace delivery network combines the functionalities of a workspace delivery controller (WDC) and a virtual wide area network (WAN) to enable efficient and secure application delivery to remote offices, branch locations, or mobile users within a hybrid cloud environment. It aims to optimize performance, manage traffic, and provide cost-effective solutions for delivering workspace-related resources across the network.

It incorporates a virtual WAN that facilitates the cost-effective delivery of applications to branch offices. A WAN typically connects multiple locations or networks over a wide geographic area and is optimized to provide efficient application delivery to branch offices.

This ensures that branch offices receive the necessary resources for their workspaces without excessive latency or network congestion. Owing to these benefits, the workspace delivery network is widely adopted by various organizations across the globe.



Workspace Delivery Network Market Trends:



The workspace delivery network market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for flexible and remote work culture and the emerging popularity of mobility and bring-your-own device (BYOD). As organizations adopt remote work and distributed workforce models, there is a growing need for efficient and secure delivery of workspace resources.

Workspace delivery networks enable seamless access to applications, data, and services from any location, enabling employees to work remotely with the same level of productivity and collaboration as in traditional office environments. In addition, the widespread adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies represents another major growth-inducing factor. Workspace delivery networks leverage cloud-based infrastructure and virtualization to streamline the deployment and management of workspaces across multiple devices and platforms.

Besides this, the surging need for data security is also contributing to market growth. These networks can enhance security by incorporating security features and ensuring secure access to applications and resources, protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and potential threats.

Moreover, the market is also propelled by the scalability and flexibility offered by these solutions. As organizations grow and adapt to changing business needs, scalability and flexibility become crucial. A workspace delivery network can provide the scalability required to accommodate new users, workspaces, and locations, allowing businesses to expand without significant disruptions.

Furthermore, ongoing digital transformation initiatives across industries are fueling the demand for workspace delivery networks. These networks provide a unified and centralized platform for deploying, monitoring, and optimizing workspaces, enabling organizations to embrace digital transformation and enhance their overall competitiveness.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global workspace delivery network market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global workspace delivery network market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global workspace delivery network market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive workspace delivery network market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

Which is the most attractive type in the workspace delivery network market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the workspace delivery network market?

What is the competitive structure of the global workspace delivery network market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global workspace delivery network market?

Competitive Landscape:

Bigleaf Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Inc.

FatPipe Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Radware Inc.

Riverbed Technology

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

