Global Workwear Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Workwear in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, and Uniforms.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

- Adolphe Lafont - Kwintet France SAS

- Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd.

- Alsico NV

- Aramark

- Carhartt, Inc.



WORKWEAR MCP-6593 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Workwear: Functional and Durable Clothing Offering a Safe Niche in an Otherwise Troubled Apparel Industry

Growth Drivers Summarized

Major Workwear Trends Summarized

Sophisticated Materials Gain Increasing Application

Fashions of the Past Re-Emerge

High Vis Clothes and Workwear Inspired looks

Women: A Major Consumer Category

Customization on the Rise

Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Table 1: Global Population Distribution (%) by Age Group (2017, 2050, 2100): Percentage Breakdown of Population for 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, and 60 and Above Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Age-Wise Population Distribution by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China: Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 3: 15-59 Years Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Manufacturing Powerhouses and the New Growth Engines

Table 4: Global Workwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Workwear: A Highly Fragmented Market

Recent Innovative & Advanced Workwear Offerings of Leading Players

Outerwear Brands Collaborate with Streetwear and Fashion Houses

Performance Apparel: A Major Opportunity

Noteworthy Design and Color Trends in Workwear

Grey Shades

Neutrals and Bright Colors

Color Blocking

Chinos

Utility Shirts

Men's Suits

Bespoke Look

Non-Uniform Look

Embellished Aprons

Other Notable Uniform/Workwear Design Trends

Functionality Advancements: A Key Product Differentiator

Rising Material & Energy Costs Dampen Profits

High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players

The Prominence of Casual Wear Raises Concerns

Key Strategies for Success in the Marketplace

Introduction of Marketing Programs

Deployment of New Technologies

Preferential Pricing

Market Penetration

Segmenting the market

Leveraging Brand Strength

Developing Global Brands

Product Strategy

Innovation

Leadership Development

Challenges Faced by Workwear Manufacturers

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Workwear Distribution

Direct Sales

Intermediary Channels

Distributors

Agents

Importers

Subcontractors

Laundry & Garment Leasing Companies

Workwear Rental: A Channel with Significant Potential

Direct Sales Dominate Over Rentals

Table 5: Global Workwear Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for Direct Purchase and Rentals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart 'Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Today's Millennials Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Casual Workwear

Millennials' Growing Preference for Comfortable and Relaxed Office Wear

Changing Perspective of the Millennials' towards Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 6: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Expansion

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

Table 8: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 1997, 2007, and 2017) for Major Countries Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Women's Workwear: Changes that Occurred over the Years

Workwear for Women in Fields Traditionally Dominated by Men: A Major Opportunity

Westernization Trends in Conventional Markets to Promote Growth

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Promising Market Registering Positive Gains

Noteworthy Trends in the Corporate Wear Market Summarized

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Demand for Wearable Workwear Devices Witness an Upward Momentum

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption

NSA Launches CARBONCOMFORT™ Workwear Range

Recent Styles in Fire-Resistant Workwear

The Essential Need to Ensure Presentation and Style Drives Demand for Crew Uniforms

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential

A Plus Size Revolution Brewing in the US

Fashion Fever Grips Men's Workwear, Signals Growth Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth

Imagewear: A Booming Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry

Booming Healthcare and Social Care Industry Spurs Demand for Various Healthcare Workwear

Foodservice/Hospitality Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand for Workwear

Demand for Customized and Designed Uniforms Gain Momentum in Casino/Gaming Market

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Influencing Decisions Drive Market Penetration

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Middle Class

Table 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Apparel in Uniforms

Smart Uniforms

BOA Workwear

Nanotechnology

Emergence of E-Textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Sustainably Produced Workwear Textiles

Select Innovative and Efficient Workwear

Technologies

Coolpass

Coolmax®

Pro-Reforce

Flex 2000

Amicor™

Cotton and its Variants

Cotton/Polyester Combination

100% Polyester Acti-Fleece

100% Polyester 330G/M2 - Windproof & Breathable Acti-Fleece

Softshell

Novel Heating and Lighting Systems for Workwear

Innovative FR Workwear for the Oil & Gas and Electrical Sectors

Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing

Workwear Innovations for Women by Startup Companies

Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics

BioFabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

Cordura Fabric by Invista

G2 Compression Workwear by King Gee Workwear

GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven

Innovative Kneepads by Snickers Workwear

FR Garments by DRIFIRE

Anti-Flame Fabrics by Wirtex

Proban® Fabrics by Arvind Ltd.

PBI Fabrics

Nomex® Fabrics

New Generation Work Trousers from Snickers

Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Workwear: Introduction

Role and Purpose of Workwear

Distinct Segments in Workwear

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Corporate Career Wear

Corporate Casual Wear

Uniforms

Meaning of Officewear

Dress Codes in Organizations

Suit Pants, Pants and Slacks

Skirted Suits, Dresses and Skirts

Shirts, Blouses, Jackets and Tops

Accessories

Make-up, Jewelry, Cologne and Perfume

Head Covering and Hats

Colors

Footwear

Corporate Footwear for Women

Corporate Footwear for Men

Corporate Dressing for a New Job

Direct Sales and Rental Services

Select End-Use Sectors

Manufacturing

Retail

Health and Social Care

Public Services

Transport/Communication

Foodservice



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Lands End Rolls Out Work. Life. Style. Collection

Ox Tools Launches Ox Workwear Clothing Range

Universal Standard Launches New Workwear 13-Piece Capsule

UniFirst Introduces MIMIX™ Line of Workwear

Saint Partners with RSEA Safety to Launch Saint Works Workwear Collection

ULLAC Debuts First Full Classic Workwear Silhouette

Ocado Introduces New Delivery Staff Uniforms

JCB Workwear Launches Three New Clothing Ranges

HAVEN Launches Military Workwear Apparel FW17 Collection

Polartec Unveils New Workwear Fabric Collection at NSC Expo

Patagonia Launches Workwear Line Finished with Iron Forge Hemp™ Canvas

Fristads Kansas Group Re-Launches Fristads Workwear Brand

Carhartt Adds Eight New Women's Styles to Flame Resistant (FR) Line

Polartec Launches MtnLogic Mountain Apparel Brand

Walls® Outdoor Goods Introduces Workwear Pants



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Xeros Technologies to Acquire Gloves

Ahlsell to Acquire Workwear Outlet HMK in Västerås AB

Halo Branded Solutions Acquires Caliendo-Savio Enterprises

Ahlsell Acquires Bekken & Strøm AS

Silverfleet Capital Enters into Contract with Odewald KMU to Acquire 7days Group

Ahlsell Acquires Safe Workwear

Ahlsell Acquires Jobline

Smart Solutions Acquires 50% Stake in Celtic Industrial Supplies

British Steel Grants Workwear Supply Contract to Micronclean

Taihan Textile Partners with Klopman to Distribute Protectivewear Fabrics

VF Corporation Acquires Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co.

Directa Plus Signs a Contract with Alfredo Grassi to Supply G+ Graphene

Dolphin Wear, Deckers Uniforms Join Forces to Form DWD Uniform Solutions

Elis Acquires Berendsen

Gazal to Sell Bisley Workwear Business to DG Holdco Pty Ltd

Rentokil Initial Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Haniel

Hot Stuff Safetywear Collaborates with The Brand Developers to Manufacture Workwear Garments

CTA Group Turn Out to be a Distributor of Bisley Workwear

Bunzl Acquires ML Kishigo and Neri

Portwest Acquires Prime Mover Workwear

Cintas Corporation Acquires G&K Services



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) (India)

Adolphe Lafont - Kwintet France SAS (France)

Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

Alsico NV (Belgium)

Aramark (USA)

Carhartt, Inc. (USA)

Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. (USA)

Cintas Corporation (USA)

G&K Services Inc. (USA)

Dockers (USA)

Duluth Holdings Inc. (USA)

Fristads Kansas AB (Sweden)

Bragard SA (France)

Hejco (Sweden)

HAVEP (The Netherlands)

Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited (Ireland)

JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Johnson's Apparelmaster Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Jonsson Workwear (South Africa)

Klopman International Srl (Italy)

Raymond Limited (India)

Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. (USA)

Snickers Workwear (Sweden)

Simon Jersey Limited (United Kingdom)

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (USA)

The Donna Karan Company LLC (USA)

The WORKWEAR Group (Australia)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (USA)

Tranemo Textil AB (Sweden)

UniFirst Corporation (USA)

V.F. Corporation (USA)

Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company (USA)

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Uniforms by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Uniforms by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Uniforms by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Improving Employment Levels Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Workwear

Table 24: US Unemployment Rate: Jan 2008-Jan 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Recovering Economy Augurs Well for Industrial Workwear

Table 25: US Revisions of Debt Ceiling Limit (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2002-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

American Workwear Transition from Formal Fine Clothing to Athleisure Casual Wear

Women's Workwear Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Opportunities

Women Workwear in the US: Transformations over the Years

Organization Focus on Dress Codes for Proper Decorum Boosts Market Demand

Modern Flame Resistant Workwear Made with Technologically Sophisticated Fabrics Drive Market Adoption

Table 26: The US Fire Retardant Workwear Market by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chemical, Electric Utility, Electrical/Maintenance, Food, Metal, Petroleum, and Welding (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Popular Trends in the US Flame-Resistant Workwear Market

Workwear Selection Shifts towards Employees

Athleisure

Increasing Focus on Female Workers

Stylish Workwear

Millennials as Primary Customers and E-Commerce to Aid Market Gains

Millennials Population Facts & Figures

Table 27: US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025, 2035, and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Number of Birth by Generation Group in the US (in Million): 1946-1965, 1966-1980, 1981-2000, and 2001-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Construction Workwear

Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Oil Industry Trends Benefit Market Prospects

Expanding Healthcare Sector to Rev Up Sales

Durable Fabrics and Shades of Black, Blue, and Brown: Most Popular Workwear

Workwear Fashion in the United States: An Evolutionary Scan

Overalls

Jeans

Denim Jackets

The French Chore Jacket

The Japanese Noragi

Competitive Landscape

Table 33: Leading Uniform Providers in the United States (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Aramark Corporation, Cintas/G&K Services, UniFirst Corporation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Popular Workwear Brands

Stylish, Affordable Workwear Clothes: Popular Places to Buy

Banana Republic

Everlane

Ann Taylor

Uniqlo

Of Mercer

Express

Siizu

H&M

Dressbarn

Kit and Ace

Ministry of Supply

Asos

J.Crew Factory

Grana

Zara

Modern Citizen

Workwear: Distribution Landscape

Table 34: The US Workwear Market by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Volume Sales for Direct Sales, Wholesale/Retail Outlets and Rental (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Recent Industry Activity

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Steady Demand from Various Sectors Drive Market Growth

Canadian Uniform Market: Well-Serviced and Matured

Technology Penetration: A Major Growth Driver

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Mature, yet Growing Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Workwear Made of Innovative Fabrics Drive Market Growth

Functional yet Stylish: The Latest Fashion Trend in the European Workwear Market

Image Consciousness Drives Customization

Rising Popularity of FR Workwear and High- Visibility Workwear Benefit Market Growth

Workwear Rental Services Offer Growth Potential

Workwear Distribution

Table 44: European Workwear Market by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Direct Sales, Rental Companies and Wholesale/ Retail Outlets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

By Region:

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Workwear by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Shift from Extreme Formals to Business Casuals Benefit Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Klopman International Srl - A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The United Kingdom: Largest Workwear Market in Europe Continue to Witness Positive Growth

UK Workwear Market Highlights

Sustainability: Need of the Hour

Popular Workwear Brands in the UK

Fruit of the Loom

Portwest

Dickies

Craghoppers

Davern

Henbury

Premier

Brook Taverner

Denny's

Russell

Product Launches

Recent Industry Activity

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: UK Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Recent Industry Activity

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 72: Global Workwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: 15-59 Years Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: A Potential Laden Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Chinese Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Awareness and Functional Advancements in Workwear Drive Strong Market Growth

Novel Business Models in Indian Workwear Market

Fast Growing Services and Manufacturing Sectors Create Huge Demand for Workwear

Indian Workwear Market Influenced by a Plethora of Socio- Economic Factors

Increasing Women Workforce and Westernization Trend Drives Market Demand

Preference for Western Workwear Offers Prospects

The Emergence of Indo-Western Officewear

Rapidly Changing Fashion Trends Replace Conventional Workwear in India

Increasing Approval of Business Casuals in Offices: A Major Indian Corporate Trend

Significant Variation in Workwear Trends of Public Sector and Private Sector Employees

Focus on Latest Trends and Changing Consumer Preferences Integral for Success in the Marketplace

Competitive Landscape

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Indian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia: Large Number of Workwear Options Benefit Market Demand

Popular Workwear Companies and Brands in Australia: Brief Profiles

Biz Collection

JB's Wear Clothing

Aussie Pacific Clothing

BOCINI Clothing

Gildan

Identitee

Blue Whale Clothing

Legend Life Clothing

Product Launch

Recent Industry Activity

The WORKWEAR Group - A Major Australia-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

Jonsson Workwear - A Major South Africa- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143) The United States (37) Canada (5) Europe (73) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (45) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (3) Africa (4)

