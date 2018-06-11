Global Workwear Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Workwear in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, and Uniforms.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1375235
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
- Adolphe Lafont - Kwintet France SAS
- Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd.
- Alsico NV
- Aramark
- Carhartt, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1375235
WORKWEAR MCP-6593 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Uniforms
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Workwear: Functional and Durable Clothing Offering a Safe Niche in an Otherwise Troubled Apparel Industry
Growth Drivers Summarized
Major Workwear Trends Summarized
Sophisticated Materials Gain Increasing Application
Fashions of the Past Re-Emerge
High Vis Clothes and Workwear Inspired looks
Women: A Major Consumer Category
Customization on the Rise
Huge Population of Working Age Individuals Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Table 1: Global Population Distribution (%) by Age Group (2017, 2050, 2100): Percentage Breakdown of Population for 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, and 60 and Above Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Age-Wise Population Distribution by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China: Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 3: 15-59 Years Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Manufacturing Powerhouses and the New Growth Engines
Table 4: Global Workwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Workwear: A Highly Fragmented Market
Recent Innovative & Advanced Workwear Offerings of Leading Players
Outerwear Brands Collaborate with Streetwear and Fashion Houses
Performance Apparel: A Major Opportunity
Noteworthy Design and Color Trends in Workwear
Grey Shades
Neutrals and Bright Colors
Color Blocking
Chinos
Utility Shirts
Men's Suits
Bespoke Look
Non-Uniform Look
Embellished Aprons
Other Notable Uniform/Workwear Design Trends
Functionality Advancements: A Key Product Differentiator
Rising Material & Energy Costs Dampen Profits
High Entry Barriers Hamper Entry of New Players
The Prominence of Casual Wear Raises Concerns
Key Strategies for Success in the Marketplace
Introduction of Marketing Programs
Deployment of New Technologies
Preferential Pricing
Market Penetration
Segmenting the market
Leveraging Brand Strength
Developing Global Brands
Product Strategy
Innovation
Leadership Development
Challenges Faced by Workwear Manufacturers
E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth
Workwear Distribution
Direct Sales
Intermediary Channels
Distributors
Agents
Importers
Subcontractors
Laundry & Garment Leasing Companies
Workwear Rental: A Channel with Significant Potential
Direct Sales Dominate Over Rentals
Table 5: Global Workwear Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for Direct Purchase and Rentals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart 'Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth
Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Today's Millennials Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Casual Workwear
Millennials' Growing Preference for Comfortable and Relaxed Office Wear
Changing Perspective of the Millennials' towards Workwear
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 6: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Expansion
Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend
Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear
Table 8: Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 1997, 2007, and 2017) for Major Countries Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence
Women's Workwear: Changes that Occurred over the Years
Workwear for Women in Fields Traditionally Dominated by Men: A Major Opportunity
Westernization Trends in Conventional Markets to Promote Growth
Corporate Wear Continues to be a Promising Market Registering Positive Gains
Noteworthy Trends in the Corporate Wear Market Summarized
Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables
Demand for Wearable Workwear Devices Witness an Upward Momentum
Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption
NSA Launches CARBONCOMFORT™ Workwear Range
Recent Styles in Fire-Resistant Workwear
The Essential Need to Ensure Presentation and Style Drives Demand for Crew Uniforms
Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential
A Plus Size Revolution Brewing in the US
Fashion Fever Grips Men's Workwear, Signals Growth Opportunities
Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth
Imagewear: A Booming Market
Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry
Booming Healthcare and Social Care Industry Spurs Demand for Various Healthcare Workwear
Foodservice/Hospitality Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand for Workwear
Demand for Customized and Designed Uniforms Gain Momentum in Casino/Gaming Market
Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear
Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Influencing Decisions Drive Market Penetration
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Table 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class
Table 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Apparel in Uniforms
Smart Uniforms
BOA Workwear
Nanotechnology
Emergence of E-Textiles
3D Printing: A Game Changer
Sustainably Produced Workwear Textiles
Select Innovative and Efficient Workwear
Technologies
Coolpass
Coolmax®
Pro-Reforce
Flex 2000
Amicor™
Cotton and its Variants
Cotton/Polyester Combination
100% Polyester Acti-Fleece
100% Polyester 330G/M2 - Windproof & Breathable Acti-Fleece
Softshell
Novel Heating and Lighting Systems for Workwear
Innovative FR Workwear for the Oil & Gas and Electrical Sectors
Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing
Workwear Innovations for Women by Startup Companies
Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics
BioFabrics
Tencel: The Wonder Fabric
Cordura Fabric by Invista
G2 Compression Workwear by King Gee Workwear
GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven
Innovative Kneepads by Snickers Workwear
FR Garments by DRIFIRE
Anti-Flame Fabrics by Wirtex
Proban® Fabrics by Arvind Ltd.
PBI Fabrics
Nomex® Fabrics
New Generation Work Trousers from Snickers
Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Workwear: Introduction
Role and Purpose of Workwear
Distinct Segments in Workwear
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Corporate Career Wear
Corporate Casual Wear
Uniforms
Meaning of Officewear
Dress Codes in Organizations
Suit Pants, Pants and Slacks
Skirted Suits, Dresses and Skirts
Shirts, Blouses, Jackets and Tops
Accessories
Make-up, Jewelry, Cologne and Perfume
Head Covering and Hats
Colors
Footwear
Corporate Footwear for Women
Corporate Footwear for Men
Corporate Dressing for a New Job
Direct Sales and Rental Services
Select End-Use Sectors
Manufacturing
Retail
Health and Social Care
Public Services
Transport/Communication
Foodservice
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Lands End Rolls Out Work. Life. Style. Collection
Ox Tools Launches Ox Workwear Clothing Range
Universal Standard Launches New Workwear 13-Piece Capsule
UniFirst Introduces MIMIX™ Line of Workwear
Saint Partners with RSEA Safety to Launch Saint Works Workwear Collection
ULLAC Debuts First Full Classic Workwear Silhouette
Ocado Introduces New Delivery Staff Uniforms
JCB Workwear Launches Three New Clothing Ranges
HAVEN Launches Military Workwear Apparel FW17 Collection
Polartec Unveils New Workwear Fabric Collection at NSC Expo
Patagonia Launches Workwear Line Finished with Iron Forge Hemp™ Canvas
Fristads Kansas Group Re-Launches Fristads Workwear Brand
Carhartt Adds Eight New Women's Styles to Flame Resistant (FR) Line
Polartec Launches MtnLogic Mountain Apparel Brand
Walls® Outdoor Goods Introduces Workwear Pants
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Xeros Technologies to Acquire Gloves
Ahlsell to Acquire Workwear Outlet HMK in Västerås AB
Halo Branded Solutions Acquires Caliendo-Savio Enterprises
Ahlsell Acquires Bekken & Strøm AS
Silverfleet Capital Enters into Contract with Odewald KMU to Acquire 7days Group
Ahlsell Acquires Safe Workwear
Ahlsell Acquires Jobline
Smart Solutions Acquires 50% Stake in Celtic Industrial Supplies
British Steel Grants Workwear Supply Contract to Micronclean
Taihan Textile Partners with Klopman to Distribute Protectivewear Fabrics
VF Corporation Acquires Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co.
Directa Plus Signs a Contract with Alfredo Grassi to Supply G+ Graphene
Dolphin Wear, Deckers Uniforms Join Forces to Form DWD Uniform Solutions
Elis Acquires Berendsen
Gazal to Sell Bisley Workwear Business to DG Holdco Pty Ltd
Rentokil Initial Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Haniel
Hot Stuff Safetywear Collaborates with The Brand Developers to Manufacture Workwear Garments
CTA Group Turn Out to be a Distributor of Bisley Workwear
Bunzl Acquires ML Kishigo and Neri
Portwest Acquires Prime Mover Workwear
Cintas Corporation Acquires G&K Services
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) (India)
Adolphe Lafont - Kwintet France SAS (France)
Alexandra Workwear (Overseas Holdings) Ltd. (UK)
Alsico NV (Belgium)
Aramark (USA)
Carhartt, Inc. (USA)
Cherokee Uniforms, Inc. (USA)
Cintas Corporation (USA)
G&K Services Inc. (USA)
Dockers (USA)
Duluth Holdings Inc. (USA)
Fristads Kansas AB (Sweden)
Bragard SA (France)
Hejco (Sweden)
HAVEP (The Netherlands)
Hunter Apparel Solutions Limited (Ireland)
JKL Clothing Ltd. (UK)
Johnson's Apparelmaster Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Jonsson Workwear (South Africa)
Klopman International Srl (Italy)
Raymond Limited (India)
Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. (USA)
Snickers Workwear (Sweden)
Simon Jersey Limited (United Kingdom)
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (USA)
The Donna Karan Company LLC (USA)
The WORKWEAR Group (Australia)
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (USA)
Tranemo Textil AB (Sweden)
UniFirst Corporation (USA)
V.F. Corporation (USA)
Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company (USA)
Workrite Uniform Company, Inc. (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Corporate Wear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for General Wear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Uniforms by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Uniforms by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Uniforms by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Improving Employment Levels Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Workwear
Table 24: US Unemployment Rate: Jan 2008-Jan 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Recovering Economy Augurs Well for Industrial Workwear
Table 25: US Revisions of Debt Ceiling Limit (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2002-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
American Workwear Transition from Formal Fine Clothing to Athleisure Casual Wear
Women's Workwear Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Opportunities
Women Workwear in the US: Transformations over the Years
Organization Focus on Dress Codes for Proper Decorum Boosts Market Demand
Modern Flame Resistant Workwear Made with Technologically Sophisticated Fabrics Drive Market Adoption
Table 26: The US Fire Retardant Workwear Market by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chemical, Electric Utility, Electrical/Maintenance, Food, Metal, Petroleum, and Welding (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Popular Trends in the US Flame-Resistant Workwear Market
Workwear Selection Shifts towards Employees
Athleisure
Increasing Focus on Female Workers
Stylish Workwear
Millennials as Primary Customers and E-Commerce to Aid Market Gains
Millennials Population Facts & Figures
Table 27: US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025, 2035, and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Number of Birth by Generation Group in the US (in Million): 1946-1965, 1966-1980, 1981-2000, and 2001-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Construction Workwear
Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Oil Industry Trends Benefit Market Prospects
Expanding Healthcare Sector to Rev Up Sales
Durable Fabrics and Shades of Black, Blue, and Brown: Most Popular Workwear
Workwear Fashion in the United States: An Evolutionary Scan
Overalls
Jeans
Denim Jackets
The French Chore Jacket
The Japanese Noragi
Competitive Landscape
Table 33: Leading Uniform Providers in the United States (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Aramark Corporation, Cintas/G&K Services, UniFirst Corporation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of Popular Workwear Brands
Stylish, Affordable Workwear Clothes: Popular Places to Buy
Banana Republic
Everlane
Ann Taylor
Uniqlo
Of Mercer
Express
Siizu
H&M
Dressbarn
Kit and Ace
Ministry of Supply
Asos
J.Crew Factory
Grana
Zara
Modern Citizen
Workwear: Distribution Landscape
Table 34: The US Workwear Market by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Volume Sales for Direct Sales, Wholesale/Retail Outlets and Rental (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Recent Industry Activity
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Steady Demand from Various Sectors Drive Market Growth
Canadian Uniform Market: Well-Serviced and Matured
Technology Penetration: A Major Growth Driver
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan: A Mature, yet Growing Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Workwear Made of Innovative Fabrics Drive Market Growth
Functional yet Stylish: The Latest Fashion Trend in the European Workwear Market
Image Consciousness Drives Customization
Rising Popularity of FR Workwear and High- Visibility Workwear Benefit Market Growth
Workwear Rental Services Offer Growth Potential
Workwear Distribution
Table 44: European Workwear Market by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Direct Sales, Rental Companies and Wholesale/ Retail Outlets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recent Industry Activity
B.Market Analytics
By Region:
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Workwear by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Product Segment
Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: French Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Shift from Extreme Formals to Business Casuals Benefit Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Klopman International Srl - A Major Italy-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
The United Kingdom: Largest Workwear Market in Europe Continue to Witness Positive Growth
UK Workwear Market Highlights
Sustainability: Need of the Hour
Popular Workwear Brands in the UK
Fruit of the Loom
Portwest
Dickies
Craghoppers
Davern
Henbury
Premier
Brook Taverner
Denny's
Russell
Product Launches
Recent Industry Activity
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: UK Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: UK 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Recent Industry Activity
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Recent Industry Activity
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Unpenetrated Nature of the Market and Large Working Age Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 72: Global Workwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: 15-59 Years Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China: A Potential Laden Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Chinese Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Awareness and Functional Advancements in Workwear Drive Strong Market Growth
Novel Business Models in Indian Workwear Market
Fast Growing Services and Manufacturing Sectors Create Huge Demand for Workwear
Indian Workwear Market Influenced by a Plethora of Socio- Economic Factors
Increasing Women Workforce and Westernization Trend Drives Market Demand
Preference for Western Workwear Offers Prospects
The Emergence of Indo-Western Officewear
Rapidly Changing Fashion Trends Replace Conventional Workwear in India
Increasing Approval of Business Casuals in Offices: A Major Indian Corporate Trend
Significant Variation in Workwear Trends of Public Sector and Private Sector Employees
Focus on Latest Trends and Changing Consumer Preferences Integral for Success in the Marketplace
Competitive Landscape
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Indian Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Australia: Large Number of Workwear Options Benefit Market Demand
Popular Workwear Companies and Brands in Australia: Brief Profiles
Biz Collection
JB's Wear Clothing
Aussie Pacific Clothing
BOCINI Clothing
Gildan
Identitee
Blue Whale Clothing
Legend Life Clothing
Product Launch
Recent Industry Activity
The WORKWEAR Group - A Major Australia-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Recent Industry Activity
Jonsson Workwear - A Major South Africa- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Workwear by Product Segment - Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Workwear by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Corporate Wear, General Wear and Uniforms Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143) The United States (37) Canada (5) Europe (73) - France (3) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (45) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (3) Africa (4)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1375235
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workwear-industry-300664221.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article