Global Workwear Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Rising Inclination Towards 'Business Casuals' Among the Millennials Changing the Corporate Wear Dynamics

The global market for Workwear estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Footwear segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The workwear industry has experienced significant impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spike in the unemployment rate worldwide in 2020 and 2021 has directly influenced the demand for workwear. The number of unemployed people in millions for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 reflects the scale of this impact. Furthermore, the business wear market faced challenges with bankruptcy cases and store closings, redefining workwear trends.

Workwear, as a segment, encompasses a range of clothing designed for specific occupational needs. To understand the market outlook, it's essential to analyze the competitive landscape. The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and their competitive market presence provides insights into the industry's structure.

Workwear market dynamics also vary by region. The market analysis highlights the unique opportunities and challenges in specific regions. India and China, for example, offer significant growth opportunities due to their large working-age populations and relatively untapped markets.

One noticeable trend is the prominence of casual wear in work settings, which raises concerns regarding the traditional workwear segment's future. Workwear distribution is another aspect to consider, with direct sales dominating over rentals.

Competition in the workwear market is highly fragmented, and recent market activity underscores industry developments and the strategic moves made by world brands. To succeed in this competitive landscape, workwear manufacturers must focus on functionality advancements, as product differentiation is key. However, high entry barriers can pose challenges for new players.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Workwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Crisis Aids Workwear Evolution to New Sartorial Code Marked by Comfort

Sustainability: A Key Trend in the Future Workwear and Protective Clothing Market

Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing

Need Grows for Distinct Workwear across Industries

Inclination towards 'Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Change the Corporate Wear Dynamics

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Millennials Drive Demand for Casual Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rise in Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Growth

Functional Clothing Gains Prominence Amid the Pandemic

Latest Fabric Technologies Make It Worthwhile to Invest in Modern Workwear

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Growth in Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Dynamic Market

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential

Workwear Catches the Fancy of Designers to Emerge as Major Fashion Trend

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth

Imagewear: A Lucrative Market

Multi-Functional Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry

Taking Worker Safety to New Levels

Healthcare and Social Care Industry Witnesses New Trends

As the Hospitality Sector Emerges from the Pandemic, Workwear Gains Important Place as Part of Competitor Strategies

Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022

US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Innovative Boots & Accessible Shirts Add Exciting Dimensions to Construction Workwear

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Nanotechnology: A Growing Area of Interest

Emergence of E-Textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics

BioFabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven

Carhartt's Full Swing Enhances Outwear Comfort

Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Increase in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

