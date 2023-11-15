Global Wound Care Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Technological Advancements Revolutionizes the Industry, China Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Player

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wound Care Market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 30.08 Billion by 2030

The global wound care market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% between 2022 and 2030. Wound care supplies, particularly hydrocolloid dressings, are instrumental in promoting quick healing, moisture retention, and the absorption of necrotic tissues, making them a preferred choice for medical professionals in the treatment of infections.

Technological advancements, such as bioactive therapies, negative pressure wound therapy, and innovative wound dressings, have revolutionized the industry. Increased healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness of wound care, and a focus on patient outcomes have also contributed to the market's development. Ongoing research and development efforts are expected to sustain the growth trajectory of the wound care market, which was valued at US$ 19.53 Billion in 2022.

Advanced wound dressings, including hydrocolloids, hydrogels, foams, and alginate dressings, have gained dominance in the global wound care market. They excel in accelerating healing, preventing infection, and maintaining ideal moisture levels, making them a preferred choice among healthcare providers for various wounds.

Growth factors have also become leaders in the wound care market due to their ability to promote angiogenesis, tissue regeneration, and cell proliferation, resulting in faster wound healing. These biologically active compounds are especially valuable for treating chronic, complex, and non-healing wounds, improving outcomes, and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Chronic wounds continue to hold the largest market share in the global wound care market, driven by factors such as vascular diseases, aging populations, and the need for ongoing specialized care. Investments in novel solutions are motivated by the high healthcare costs associated with chronic wounds.

Hospitals and clinics play a pivotal role in the wound care market as primary end-users, establishing treatment guidelines and influencing product usage. They drive innovation through their purchasing power and partnership with manufacturers, particularly in post-operative care, chronic wound care, and specialty treatments.

China's rapid expansion in the global wound care market is attributed to its growing economy, dynamic healthcare system, and initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and accessibility. The country's large aging population and rising chronic diseases contribute to increased demand for wound care products and services.

With a thriving medical technology sector and a growing middle class, China presents significant market opportunities for both local and international wound care companies, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing player in the global wound care arena.

Key Players



Molnlycke Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences) are among the companies that constitute global wound care market.



In October 2022, Theruptor Novo, a new line of wound dressings from HealthiumMedtech, was introduced for the treatment of chronic wounds like leg and diabetic foot ulcers. With the introduction of Theruptor Novo, Healthium expanded its line of patented products for the advanced wound dressing market.

Company Insights: Overview, Recent Developments, Sales Analysis

Molnlycke Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Group PLC,

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Pfizer Inc

Avid Bioservices, Inc

Blueprint Medicines Company

AstellasPharma



Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market has been covered from five viewpoints.

Advanced wound Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Bioactive

Others

Products - Global Wound Care Market has been covered from eleven viewpoints.

Growth Factors

Foam

Antimicrobial

Alginate

Traditional Adhesive

Hydrocolloid

Hydrogel

Traditional Gauze

Film

Traditional Non-Adherent

Others

Application - Global Wound Care Market has been covered from two viewpoints.

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

End-Users - Global Wound Care Market has been covered from three viewpoints.

Home Care Settings

Long-term care Facilities

Hospital & Clinics

