Global Wound Closure Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Surgical Procedures Surge, Boosting Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Closure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound closure market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, a growing aging population, and advancements in wound closure technologies. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, key trends, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities in the wound closure market.

The wound closure market encompasses a wide range of products and technologies designed to facilitate the healing of wounds, including sutures, staples, adhesives, and wound closure strips. With a rising global burden of chronic diseases and a surge in surgical procedures, the demand for effective and innovative wound closure solutions has intensified.

The wound closure market is characterized by intense competition among key players. Leading companies are investing in research and development to introduce novel products and gain a competitive edge. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are also prevalent strategies to expand market presence.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global wound closure market?
  • How the wound closure market evolves and what did is its scope in the future?
  • How will each segment of the global wound closure market grow during the forecast period?
  • What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic
  • Smith and Nephew
  • Molnlycke
  • 3M
  • UsL Medical
  • Advin Healthcare
  • Acell, Inc.
  • Advamedica Inc.
  • Unisur Lifecare
  • Assult Medical Sarl
  • Obex
  • Johnson and Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 End User and buying criteria
1.6 Market Dynamics Overview
1.6.1 Market Drivers
1.6.2 Market Restraints
1.6.3 Market Opportunities
1.7 Startup Funding Summary

2. Wound Closure Market by Product Type
2.1 Product Segmentation
2.2 Product Summary
2.3 Suture
2.3.1 Suture by Application
2.3.2 Suture by Brand
2.3.3 Pricing Analysis
2.4 Haemostat
2.4.1 Haemostat by Application
2.4.2 Haemostat by Brand
2.4.3 Pricing Analysis
2.5 Adhesive and Sealant
2.5.1 Adhesive and Sealant by Application
2.5.2 Adhesive and Sealant by Brand
2.5.3 Pricing Analysis

3. Wound closure market by Regulatory pathways and device class
3.1 Regulatory Pathway Summary (510k, De Novo etc)
3.2 Device Class Summary

4. Wound Closure Market by Application
4.1 Application and End use Segmentation
4.2 Chronic Wound
4.3 Acute Wound
4.4 Hospital and Clinics
4.5 Ambulatory

5. Wound Closure Market by Region
5.1 Regional Summary
5.2 Drivers and Restraints
5.3 North America
5.3.1 Markets
5.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America
5.3.1.2 Business Drivers
5.3.1.3 Business Challenges
5.3.2 Application
5.3.3 Product
5.3.4 North America by Country
5.3.4.1 U.S.
5.3.4.2 Canada
5.4 Europe
5.5 Asia-Pacific

6. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
6.1 Competitive Landscape
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Medtronic
6.3.1.1 Company Overview
6.3.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
6.3.1.3 Top Competitors
6.3.1.4 Target Customers /End-Users
6.3.1.5 Key Personnel
6.3.1.6 Market Share
6.3.1.7 Analyst View
6.3.2 Smith and Nephew
6.3.3 Molnlycke
6.3.4 3M
6.3.5 UsL Medical
6.3.6 Advin Healthcare
6.3.7 Acell, Inc.
6.3.8 Advamedica Inc.
6.3.9 Unisur Lifecare
6.3.10 Assult Medical Sarl
6.3.11 Obex
6.3.12 Johnson and Johnson

7. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkgq2e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Biochips Market Analysis Report 2024-2033 - High Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific: Biochips Market Spotlight

Global Biochips Market Analysis Report 2024-2033 - High Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific: Biochips Market Spotlight

The "Biochips Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
EMI Shielding Market Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Escalating Adoption of Electronic Devices to Fuel Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions

EMI Shielding Market Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Escalating Adoption of Electronic Devices to Fuel Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions

The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Conductive Elastomers, Metal Shielding, EMI Shielding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.