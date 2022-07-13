Global Wound Closure Market to Surpass US$ 3.17 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global wound closure market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Wound Closure Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the pioneer and a global technology leader in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for the company's fully wristed, 60mm stapler, SureForm 60 for general, thoracic, gynecologic, urologic, and pediatric indications.

Market Dynamics

The increasing efforts by the key players in the market to advance wound care research is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, HMP Global, an omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education announced details of the new 'SAWC Change' campaign, part of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC Fall) that took place as an in-person gathering from October 29 to October 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The company entered into a partnership with the Wound Healing Foundation (WHF) and debra of America, a non-profit organization, as part of SAWC Change Campaign to advance innovative wound care research and outcomes for patients who suffer with chronic wounds.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global wound closure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions by the key players in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Essity, a hygiene and health company, acquired Hydrofera, a company developing Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings, an advanced line of wound care products designed to shorten healing times, lower treatment costs, and deliver better patient outcomes.

Among product types, the wound dressings segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing product approvals by the regulatory bodies to the key players in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, a U.K.-based developer and manufacturer of world-leading advanced wound care and wound closure products, had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its wound care products, Silver High Performance Dressing, an antimicrobial gelling fibre technology meant to address chronic wounds, and Silicone PHMB Foam Dressing, an atraumatic adhesive dressing intended for chronic and post-surgical wounds such as pressure sores, diabetic ulcers and burns.

On the basis of applications, the surgical wounds segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of surgeries. For instance, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in September 2020, globally a staggering 310 million major surgeries are performed each year; around 40 to 50 million in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe.

Key players operating in the global wound closure market include 3M, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Convatec Group PLC, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, and Stryker.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Wound Closure Market, By Product Type:

Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Film Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings



Collagen Dressings



Other Dressings

Surgical

Sutures



Absorbable Sutures





Non-Absorbable Sutures



Staples



Tissue Adhesive, Sealant & Glues



Hemostats



Traditional/ Basic Wound Closure Products

Global Wound Closure Market, By Application:

Ulcer

Diabetic Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcer



Pressure Ulcers



Acute & Sub-acute Ulcers



Arterial Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

General Surgery Wounds



Oncology Surgery Wounds



Urology Surgery Wounds



Cardiovascular Surgery Wounds



Obstetrics & Gynecology Surgery Wounds



Neuro & Spine Surgery Wounds



ENT Surgery Wounds



Orthopedic Surgery Wounds



Plastic, Cosmetics & Reconstruction Surgery Wounds

Burn Injuries

Other Applications

Global Wound Closure Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Settings

Home Care Settings

Other end users

Global Wound Closure Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

