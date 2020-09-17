Global Wound Debridement Products Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Debridement Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wound Debridement Products estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.



The Wound Debridement Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wound Debridement - Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market by Segment

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement Products

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions

Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement Products/Techniques

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Coloplast A/S ( Denmark )

) DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH ( Germany )

) Misonix, Inc. ( USA )

) MediWound Ltd. ( Israel )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Soering GmbH ( Germany )

) Welcare Industries SpA ( Italy )

) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent

Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical Debridement Market

Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method

Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of Debridement

Robotic MWT

Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound Healing

SonicOne for Ultrasonic Debridement

Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence

Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology

Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates Selective Ablation

CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation

Jetox Lavage Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



