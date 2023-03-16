Global Wound Debridement Products Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
Mar 16, 2023, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN
Global Wound Debridement Products Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wound Debridement Products estimated at US$972.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.5% over the period 2022-2030. Enzymatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$774.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Wound Debridement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$412.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc.
- Coloplast
- Derma Sciences Inc.
- DeRoyal Industries Inc.
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
- MediWound Ltd.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Misonix Inc.
- Smith & Nephew Plc.
- Welcare Industries SpA
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Wound Debridement - Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Competition
Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market
by Segment
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Chronic Wounds Statistics
Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound
Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement
Products
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on
Treatment Solutions
Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement
Products/Techniques
Wound Debridement Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)
Misonix, Inc. (USA)
MediWound Ltd. (Israel)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Soering GmbH (Germany)
Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent
Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical
Debridement Market
Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method
Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of
Debridement
Robotic MWT
Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound
Healing
SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement
Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence
Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology
Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates
Selective Ablation
CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation
Jetox Lavage Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Debridement Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enzymatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Enzymatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Enzymatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autolytic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Autolytic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Autolytic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetic Foot Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Venous Leg Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Venous Leg Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Venous Leg Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Pressure Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Burns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Burns by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Burns by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Wound Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Wound Debridement Products Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical,
Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by
Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure
Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by
Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by
End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other
Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other
Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other
Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other
Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products
by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,
Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,
Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical,
Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot
Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement
Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article