Global Wound Irrigation System Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Irrigation System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Wound Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound irrigation system market is expected to reach US$ 310.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 238.43 Mn in 2018. The wound irrigation system market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019-2027.



The market for wound irrigation system is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising as increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds, rise in geriatric population. However, negligence towards the use of wound irrigation systems is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. The development in the technology is expected to continue as a future trend for the market.



In addition, investment in in research and development activities for the development of better and advanced products and technologies to be used in the healthcare industry owe great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Thus, it is expected that the above mentioned factors are likely to influence the wound irrigation system market during the forecast period.



Global wound irrigation system market was segmented by product, and end user. The product segment was segmented into battery operated and manually operated wound irrigation system market. Further market was segmented by wound type in to burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and traumatic wounds. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as hospital, ambulatory surgical centers and wound care center.



12. Wound Irrigation Systems Market-Key Company Profiles

Bionix Development Corporation

BSN Medical

C.R. Bard, Inc

CooperSurgical, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

SunMed

Centurion Medical Products

Westmed, Inc.

PulseCare Medical, LLC

