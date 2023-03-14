NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=PRN

Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 148 Featured)

- A. T. Cross Company

- Add Pens Private Ltd.

- Crayola LLC

- Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd.

- Faber-Castell

- Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

- Montblanc International GmbH

- Newell Brands

- Pentel Co., Ltd.

- Pilot Corporation

- Pilot Corporation of America

- Sailor Pen Co., Ltd.

- Societe BIC

- STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG

- Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd.

- Zebra Co., Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Outlook

Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)

A. T. Cross Company (USA)

Crayola LLC (USA)

Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)

Faber-Castell (Germany)

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)

Newell Brands (USA)

Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pilot Corporation (Japan)

Pilot Corporation of America (USA)

Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Societe BIC (France)

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)

Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for

Writing & Marking Instruments

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth

in Writing & Marking Instruments

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth

for Office Supplies

The Home Office - An Emerging Market

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend

Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle

Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters

Pencils Market Continues to Battle On

Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience

Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World

Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant

Exposure to Technology

Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a

Highly Competitive Marketplace

Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments

Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!

Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash

Registers Ringing

Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point

Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart

Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs

Age of Digital Pens

Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer?s Cramp

Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations

Adaptive Writing Aids

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Global Trade Scenario

Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts

Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments

Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs

Select Collection of Finest Pens

Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018

Best Refillable Pens

Select Everyday Use Pens

Popular Gel Pens

Popular Fountain Pens

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ballpoint & Gel Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Ballpoint & Gel Pens by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Ballpoint & Gel Pens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roller Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Roller Pens by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Roller Pens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mechanical Pens by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Pens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fountain Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Fountain Pens by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Fountain Pens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Markers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Markers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood-cased Pencils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Wood-cased Pencils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood-cased Pencils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical Pencils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Mechanical Pencils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Pencils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Art

Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Art Goods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Art Goods by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Writing and Marking Instruments Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Writing

and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel

Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers,

Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Writing

and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &

Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,

Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller

Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased

Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,

Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils

and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking

Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment -

Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain

Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art

Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Writing and

Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker