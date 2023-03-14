Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2030
Mar 14, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 148 Featured)
- A. T. Cross Company
- Add Pens Private Ltd.
- Crayola LLC
- Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Faber-Castell
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.
- Montblanc International GmbH
- Newell Brands
- Pentel Co., Ltd.
- Pilot Corporation
- Pilot Corporation of America
- Sailor Pen Co., Ltd.
- Societe BIC
- STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG
- Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd.
- Zebra Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Outlook
Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)
A. T. Cross Company (USA)
Crayola LLC (USA)
Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)
Faber-Castell (Germany)
Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
Newell Brands (USA)
Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pilot Corporation (Japan)
Pilot Corporation of America (USA)
Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Societe BIC (France)
STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)
Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth
Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for
Writing & Marking Instruments
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth
in Writing & Marking Instruments
Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market
Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers
New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth
for Office Supplies
The Home Office - An Emerging Market
Pens Are Here to Stay!
Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend
Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek
Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle
Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry
Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters
Pencils Market Continues to Battle On
Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience
Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World
Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant
Exposure to Technology
Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a
Highly Competitive Marketplace
Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments
Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!
Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash
Registers Ringing
Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point
Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart
Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs
Age of Digital Pens
Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations
Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer?s Cramp
Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations
Adaptive Writing Aids
Analysis of Distribution Channels
Global Trade Scenario
Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts
Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments
Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs
Select Collection of Finest Pens
Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018
Best Refillable Pens
Select Everyday Use Pens
Popular Gel Pens
Popular Fountain Pens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballpoint & Gel Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ballpoint & Gel Pens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Ballpoint & Gel Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roller Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Roller Pens by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Roller Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mechanical Pens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fountain Pens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fountain Pens by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Fountain Pens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Markers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Markers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood-cased Pencils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Wood-cased Pencils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood-cased Pencils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Pencils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mechanical Pencils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Pencils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Art
Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Art Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Art Goods by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Writing and Marking Instruments Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Writing and Marking Instruments Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Writing
and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel
Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers,
Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Writing
and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint &
Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens,
Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller
Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased
Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art Goods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens,
Fountain Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils
and Art Goods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Writing and Marking Instruments by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Writing and Marking
Instruments by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Writing and Marking Instruments by Product Segment -
Ballpoint & Gel Pens, Roller Pens, Mechanical Pens, Fountain
Pens, Markers, Wood-cased Pencils, Mechanical Pencils and Art
Goods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Writing and
Marking Instruments by Product Segment - Ballpoint & Gel Pens,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
