Global Writing and Marking Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

The global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies

The Home Office - An Emerging Market

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend

Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle

Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters

Pencils Market Continues to Battle On

Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience

Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World

Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology

Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace

Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments

Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!

Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing

Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point

Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart

Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs

Age of Digital Pens

Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp

Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations

Adaptive Writing Aids

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Global Trade Scenario

Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts

Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments

Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs

Select Collection of Finest Pens

Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018

Best Refillable Pens

Select Everyday Use Pens

Popular Gel Pens

Popular Fountain Pens

