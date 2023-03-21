Global Writing and Marking Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Mar 21, 2023, 14:30 ET
The global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- 2018 Global Economic Outlook
- Outlook
- Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth
- Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- 'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies
- The Home Office - An Emerging Market
- Pens Are Here to Stay!
- Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend
- Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle
- Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry
- Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters
- Pencils Market Continues to Battle On
- Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience
- Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World
- Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology
- Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace
- Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments
- Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!
- Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing
- Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point
- Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart
- Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs
- Age of Digital Pens
- Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp
- Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations
- Adaptive Writing Aids
- Analysis of Distribution Channels
- Global Trade Scenario
- Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts
- Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments
- Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs
- Select Collection of Finest Pens
- Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018
- Best Refillable Pens
- Select Everyday Use Pens
- Popular Gel Pens
- Popular Fountain Pens
