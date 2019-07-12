Global X Adds ETF Model Portfolios to Interactive Advisors Platform

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs (Global X), the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced that two proprietary ETF model portfolios have been added to the Interactive Advisors platform. Interactive Advisors is a pioneer in online investing that offers both actively and passively managed portfolios.

"ETFs are the components that we use to build broader portfolios," said Jon Maier, CIO at Global X ETFs. "Our aim is to construct relevant, timely and thoughtful portfolios that assist investors in achieving a wide range of unique investment goals. We're excited to see how investors using the Interactive Advisors platform engage with these tools."

The portfolios, which allocate across numerous ETFs, predominantly Global X ETFs, are designed as packaged solutions to meet certain investment needs. The two model portfolios launched on the Interactive Advisors marketplace are:

China Sector ETF Model Portfolio

This portfolio exclusively made up of Global X ETFs provides exposure to China utilizing a segmented and processed approach with a tilt towards the growthier, "new" economy that is being driven by the shift to a consumer-led economy. The portfolio is intended to be tilted toward the new, consumer-led economy and away from the more export-oriented sectors. This is a momentum-oriented strategy that takes into consideration the correlation between sectors as well as valuations, and seeks to take advantage of the dynamics within the Chinese market.

Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio

The Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio is a growth-focused equity allocation portfolio using Global X and third-party ETFs. The ETFs utilized are chosen to target structural themes that may be disrupting various segments and sectors in the broad market. The portfolio is constructed around these three key features:



Growth potential - The ETFs used are chosen to target structural themes that may be disrupting various segments and sectors in the broad market.





Unconstrained approach - Thematic ETFs tend to transcend classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications, providing exposures with low overlap and correlations with other growth-oriented strategies.





Structured approach - Sectors and themes can be selected and weighted in an effort to tilt towards higher growth opportunities.

"Global X is a leading-edge firm and a logical addition to our marketplace," said Joseph Sullivan, Director of Manager Relations for Interactive Advisors. "I am excited to give our clients access to innovative models like Thematic Disruptors and China Sector. We are able to give clients access to Global X's knowledge to help them navigate complex markets like China, and provide low minimums and management fees."

Investment minimums for the new portfolios are just $5,000 and the annual management fee is 0.10%. As the issuer of many of the underlying ETFs making up the portfolios, Global X separately charges investing clients ETF fees.

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

DISCLOSURE

Global X Management Company LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information should not be relied upon for trading purposes or as investment advice, research, or a recommendation by Global X Management LLC regarding (i) any fund, (ii) the use or suitability of the model portfolios or (iii) any security in particular. Financial advisors are responsible for making their own independent judgment as to how to use this information. Target allocations contained herein are subject to change. There is no assurance that the target allocations can or will be achieved, and actual allocations and risk or return profiles of actual portfolio holdings may be significantly different from those shown here.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification may not prevent investment loss.

Investments based on the model portfolios will be subject to the risks of the ETFs that comprise the model portfolio.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of each fund that comprises the model portfolio before investing. For information regarding the funds that comprise the model portfolios, please refer to each funds' currently available prospectus and statement of additional information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The information presented is not definitive investment advice, should not be relied on as such, and should not be viewed as a recommendation by Global X generally or for any purpose outside of Global X's model portfolios as of the date indicated. It is presented solely to illustrate Global X's investment process in developing the model portfolios and its analysis and views of the funds that comprise the model portfolios as of the date indicated. Global X's views of, recommendations with respect to, and investment decisions regarding securities may vary across Global X's strategies. Such recommendations are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated.

This document may contain certain statements deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, contained within this document that address activities, events or developments that Global X expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Global X in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, many of which are detailed herein. The opinions expressed in these statements represent the current, good faith views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are provided for limited purposes, are not definitive investment advice, and should not be relied on as such. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global X's control. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this document has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Global X does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Predictions, opinions, and other information contained in this presentation are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Global X assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

Disclosure from Interactive Advisors:

These portfolios are not in any way recommended to Interactive Advisors clients by Global X. Global X does not provide any investment advice or recommendation in relation to these portfolios and is not acting as an investment adviser or fiduciary to Interactive Advisors clients. Global X has built these portfolios without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of any investor or Interactive Advisors client. All or most ETFs in this portfolio are Global X ETFs (i.e., ETFs managed by Global X). There may be similar ETFs with higher ratings, lower fees and expenses, substantially better performance, more attractive yield/risk profiles in the market, better in terms of exposure, or otherwise considered preferable to Global X ETFs. Because Global X earns fees for advisory, administrative and other services from Global X ETFs and will generally use a Global X ETF in this portfolio unless there is no Global X ETF consistent with the desired asset allocation, Global X has an incentive to include ETFs with higher costs and fees in this portfolio. Additional information on the Global X ETFs included in this portfolio, including their investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses can be found in the prospectus for each ETF at: https://www.globalxetfs.com/. For a detailed discussion of the risks associated with investing in this Global X ETF Portfolio, please review this risk disclosure.

