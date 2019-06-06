Global X ETFs Announces the Addition of 20 Commission-Free Funds to TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the inclusion of twenty ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center commission-free menu. The inclusion became effective June 1, 2019. The ETFs are live and available for trading on the TD Ameritrade platform starting Monday, June 3, 2019.

The twenty funds added to the program and available to TD Ameritrade clients, both independent registered investment advisors and individual investors, are:

Fund Name Ticker Suite Millennials Thematic ETF MILN Thematic Growth - People Health & Wellness Thematic ETF BFIT Thematic Growth - People Longevity Thematic ETF LNGR Thematic Growth - People E-commerce ETF EBIZ Thematic Growth - People Future Analytics Tech ETF AIQ Thematic Growth - Technology Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV Thematic Growth - Technology U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE Thematic Growth - Infrastructure S&P 500 Covered Call ETF HSPX Income – Covered Call Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF RYLD Income – Covered Call SuperDividend® Alternatives ETF ALTY Income - Dividends MSCI SuperDividend® EAFE ETF EFAS Income - Dividends YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF YLCO Income - MLPs & Energy U.S. Preferred ETF PFFD Income - Preferreds TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF TFLT Income - Target Income TargetIncome 5 ETF TFIV Income - Target Income S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF CATH Core - ESG Conscious Companies ETF KRMA Core - ESG Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF SCIX Core – Multi-factor Guru Index ETF GURU Alpha Gold Explorers ETF GOEX Commodities

"We are pleased to offer investors commission-free access to our products through the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center," said Brian Diessner, Head of Sales at Global X ETFs. "We are committed to providing investors with a variety of ways to access our funds, and will continue looking for new ways to provide value to investors. We hope that the addition of these products from a variety of our product suites to the TD Ameritrade platform will make it easier for investors to reach their investment goals."

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, Alpha and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at globalxfunds.com.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade's newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

About TD Ameritrade Institutional

TD Ameritrade Institutional empowers more than 7,000 independent registered investment advisors to transform the lives of their clients. It provides powerful technology and resources that help simplify running a business and let advisors spend more time doing what matters most — serving their clients. Through meaningful innovation, steadfast advocacy and unwavering service, TD Ameritrade Institutional supports RIAs as they build businesses that positively impact their clients and communities. TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a brokerage subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

Important Information

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds' summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or TD Ameritrade.

Scientific Beta, MSCI, JPMorgan, S&P, NASDAQ and FTSE indexes have been licensed by ERI Scientific Beta, MSCI, JPMorgan, Standard & Poor's, NASDAQ OMX and FTSE, respectively, for use by Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X are affiliated with these entities.

ETFs are subject to risk similar to those of their underlying securities, including, but not limited to, market, investment, sector, or industry risks, and those regarding short-selling and margin account maintenance. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, small-capitalization securities, and commodities. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Information provided by TD Ameritrade, including without limitation that related to the ETF Market Center and commission-free ETFs, is for general educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation or investment advice. ETFs purchased commission-free that are available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center are available generally without commissions when placed online in a TD Ameritrade account. Other fees may apply for trade orders placed through a broker or by automated phone.

TD Ameritrade receives remuneration from certain ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that participate in the commission-free ETF program for shareholder, administrative and/or other services.

No Margin for 30 Days. Certain ETFs purchased commission free that are available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center will not be immediately marginable at TD Ameritrade through the first 30 days from settlement. For the purposes of calculation the day of settlement is considered Day 1.

Short-Term Trading Fee (Holding Period for 30 Days). ETFs available commission-free that participate in the ETF Market Center may be subject to a holding period that commences with any purchase and extends through the following THIRTY (30) calendar days. An account owner must hold all shares of an ETF position purchased for a minimum of THIRTY (30) calendar days without selling to avoid a short–term trading fee where applicable. There is no limit to the number of purchases that can be effected in the holding period. Any order to sell within THIRTY (30) calendar days of last purchase (LIFO – Last In, First Out) will cause an account owner's account to be assessed a short–term trading fee of $13.90, where applicable. For the purposes of calculation, the day of purchase is considered Day 0. Day 1 begins the day after the date of purchase. The short–term trading fee may be applicable to each purchase of each ETF where such ETF is sold during the holding period. The short–term trading fee may be more than applicable standard commissions on purchases and sells of ETFs that are not commission-free.

SOURCE Global X Funds