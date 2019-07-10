Global X ETFs Announces the Addition of Three Funds to Schwab ETF OneSource™

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the inclusion of three additional ETFs to Schwab ETF OneSource, one of the first commission-free ETF programs[i] in the industry. The funds join the twenty-two existing Global X ETFs already available commission-free to Schwab clients.

The three funds that were added to the program on July 9, 2019 and available to Schwab's universe of investors hail from Global X's Thematic Growth and International Access fund suites, and include:

Fund Name Ticker Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU Global X MSCI China Financials ETF CHIX Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT

The current Global X funds available through the program include:

Fund Name Ticker Global X MLP ETF MLPA Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF MLPX Global X Conscious Companies ETF KRMA Global X U.S. Preferred ETF PFFD Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV Global X Social Media ETF SOCL Global X SuperIncome™ Preferred ETF SPFF Global X SuperDividend® U.S. ETF DIV Global X SuperDividend® REIT ETF SRET Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF CATH Global X Millennials Thematic ETF MILN Global X Longevity Thematic ETF LNGR Global X FinTech ETF FINX Global X Internet of Things ETF SNSR Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF AIQ Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF AUSF Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF HSPX Global X Nasdaq 100® Covered Call ETF QYLD

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at globalxetfs.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments focusing on a single country may be subject to higher volatility. There are additional risks associated with investing in base and precious metals as well as their respective mining industries. Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

Technology-themed investments may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions, and changes in business cycles and government regulation.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds' summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1.888.493.8631, or by visiting globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Scientific Beta, MSCI, JPMorgan, S&P, NASDAQ and FTSE indexes have been licensed by ERI Scientific Beta, MSCI, JPMorgan, Standard & Poor's, NASDAQ OMX and FTSE, respectively, for use by Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X are affiliated with these entities.

Schwab ETF OneSource is a registered mark of Schwab and is being used with permission. Schwab is not affiliated with Global X or SIDCO.

[i] Conditions Apply: Trades in ETFs available through Schwab ETF OneSource™ (including Schwab ETFs™) are available without commissions when placed online in a Schwab account. Service charges apply for trade orders placed through a broker ($25) or by automated phone ($5). An exchange processing fee applies to sell transactions. Certain types of Schwab ETF OneSource transactions are not eligible for the commission waiver, such as short sells and buys to cover. Schwab reserves the right to change the ETFs it makes available without commissions. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses. Please see Charles Schwab Pricing Guide for additional information.

