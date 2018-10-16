Global X Funds Announces Index and Name Change for YieldCo ETF

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced that the Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ: YLCO) will undergo an index change to track the Indxx YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income Index. Concurrent with the index change, the name of the Fund will be changed to the Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF. The Fund is expected to implement these changes on or around November 19, 2018.

The current and new indexes and Fund names are shown below. The new index is designed to provide exposure to publicly traded companies that are formed to own operating assets that produce defined cash flows ("YieldCos"), as well as companies that are involved in the production of renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power ("Renewable Energy Companies") that meet minimum dividend yield criteria, as determined by Indxx, LLC, the provider of the new index. A YieldCo is a dividend growth-oriented public company, created by a parent company, which bundles renewable and/or conventional longterm contracted operating assets in order to generate systematic cash flows. Renewable Energy Companies include but are not limited to companies involved in the production of renewable energy, renewable energy components and systems, and smart grid technology.

Current New ETF Name Global X YieldCo Index ETF Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF Index Indxx Global YieldCo Index Indxx YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income Index

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The value of securities issued by companies in the energy sector may decline for many reasons, including, without limitation, changes in energy prices; international politics; energy conservation; the success of exploration projects; natural disasters or other catastrophes; changes in exchange rates, interest rates, or economic conditions; changes in demand for energy products and services; and tax and other government regulatory policies. The Fund is non-diversified.

Investments in securities of yieldcos involve risks that differ from investments in traditional operating companies, including risks related to the relationship between the yieldco and the company responsible for the formation of the yieldco. Yieldco securities can be affected by expectations of interest rates and investor sentiment towards yieldcos or the energy sector. Yieldcos may distribute all or substantially all of the cash available for distribution, which may limit new acquisitions and future growth. Yieldcos may finance its growth strategy with debt, which may increase the yieldco's leverage and the risks associated with the yieldco. The ability of a yieldco to maintain or grow its dividend distributions may depend on the entity's ability to minimize its tax liabilities through the use of accelerated depreciation schedules, tax loss carryforwards, and tax incentives.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

"INDXX" is a service mark of INDXX and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Global X Management Company, LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by INDXX nor does this company make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. (Index data source: INDXX)

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting www.globalxfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

