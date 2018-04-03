Global X Funds' BOTZ ETF Named "Thematic ETF of the Year"

BOTZ, which began 2017 with roughly $5 million in assets under management (AUM), attracted nearly $1.5 billion in new assets for the year, while providing targeted exposure to the rapidly growing robotics & AI space. In the first ten weeks of 2018, BOTZ has continued its growth, seeing inflows totaling an additional $1.7 billion, making it the third largest U.S. listed ETF that launched within the last three years.i

"We're incredibly honored to have BOTZ recognized as the thematic ETF of 2017, capping off an outstanding year for the Fund and for Global X," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. "The growth and acceptance of our thematic suite has been a source of great pride for our organization, and we're excited to continue to build upon our recent successes in the year ahead."

The fund aims to offer investors access to the transformative technologies being implemented by robotics and artificial intelligence companies around the globe. The robotics industry is expected to reach $240 billion by 2022, while the AI industry is expected to grow to $19.5 billion in 2022, from just $2.1 billion 2016.ii,iii Although the robotics and AI revolution is expected to continue to play out over decades, the expected rate of growth through 2022 indicates the theme could be set to see accelerated adoption over the next few years.

"It has been truly amazing to witness the rate at which companies and consumers have begun to adopt these innovations," said Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X. "As with all of our technology-thematic funds, we brought BOTZ to market to offer investors efficient access to these revolutionary industries that are often sparsely represented in broad market or traditional sector indexes. It's exciting to witness the increasingly positive reception for these funds and our research-driven thematic strategies as a whole."



ABOUT GLOBAL X



Seeking to provide access to high-quality and cost-efficient investment solutions, Global X is a New York-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Founded in 2008, Global X is distinguished by its smart core, income, alpha, risk management and access suites of ETFs and has more than 50 funds available across U.S. and foreign exchanges. Global X is recognized as a leader in developing intelligent investment solutions.

DISCLOSURE

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which BOTZ may invest may be limited. The Fund invests in securities of companies engaged in Information Technology which can be affected by rapid product obsolescence, and intense industry competition. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. BOTZ is non-diversified.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting globalxfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Indxx, nor does Indxx make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with Indxx.



