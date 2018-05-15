Global X Funds Launches AIQ: An ETF Targeting Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Companies

Artificial intelligence refers to the process of machines or computers performing tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence. In order to attain the capabilities to perform those tasks, AI relies on utilizing and processing large amounts of data, or "big data", to learn. As the accumulation of data continues to grow, so does the potential of AI systems. Some estimates hold that the emergence of AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to global GDP in 2030 – more than the current output of China and India combined.1

"Given AI's potential to impact a variety of sectors, we believe it is poised to become one of the most significant technological innovations of the modern era," said Alex Ashby, director of product development at Global X. "Our aim with all of our technology-thematic funds is to provide efficient access to the companies leading the charge in the world's most disruptive trends. AIQ seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential of the big data and artificial intelligence theme."

Over 90% of the data in the world has been generated since 2015.2 This "digital universe" is expected to quadruple in size from 2015 to 2020, and then is expected to quadruple again from 2020 to 2025.3 The exponential growth of available data is increasingly being driven by another disruptive theme, the Internet of Things, which is turning everyday objects into internet-connected devices capable of generating and receiving data. As the world's data reservoir multiplies and computing power continues its torrid growth, the environment is ripe for a revolution in AI capabilities.

AIQ is the seventh ETF in Global X's Thematic-Technology suite of ETFs. The suite now totals over $3.9 billion in AUM as of April 30, 2018.

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Seeking to provide access to high-quality and cost-efficient investment solutions, Global X is a New York-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Founded in 2008, we are distinguished by our smart core, income, alpha, risk management and access suites of ETFs and have more than 50 funds available across U.S. and foreign exchanges. Global X is recognized as a leader in developing intelligent investment solutions for our clients.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which AIQ may invest may be limited. The companies in which the Fund invests may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions, and changes in business cycles and government regulation.

International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. AIQ is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Indxx, nor does Indxx make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with Indxx.

