Global X-Linked Hypophosphataemia Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018-2028

X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH) is the most common inherited form of hypophosphataemic rickets, a diverse group of inherited disorders involving impaired bone mineralisation due to hypophosphataemia, which leads to bone weakness and deformities, bowed limbs, reduced growth, bone pain and associated disorders. Even though current therapy can improve the signs of rickets and biochemical parameters, the disease constitutes a serious burden and negatively affects the quality of life of the patients, causing serious morbidity at adult age.

This report provides the current prevalent population for XLH across 20 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Russia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Some features of XLH patients, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of XLH include:

Insufficiency fractures

Osteoarthritis

Enthesopathy

Dental disease

Tertiary hyperparathyroidism (treatment-related)

Hearing impairment

Optic atrophy

Nephrocalcinosis



Key Topics Covered:



1. List Of Tables And Figures



2. Introduction



3. Cause Of The Disease



4. Risk Factors & Prevention



5. Diagnosis Of The Disease



6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity



7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease



9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers



10. Top-Line Prevalence For X-Linked Hypophosphataemia



11. Features Of X-Linked Hypophosphataemia Patients



12. Comorbidities Of X-Linked Hypophosphataemia Patients



13. Abbreviations Used In The Report



14. Reports & Publications



15. Online Epidemiology Databases



16. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database



17. References



18. Appendix



