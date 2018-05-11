Global X-Linked Hypophosphataemia Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018-2028

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH) is the most common inherited form of hypophosphataemic rickets, a diverse group of inherited disorders involving impaired bone mineralisation due to hypophosphataemia, which leads to bone weakness and deformities, bowed limbs, reduced growth, bone pain and associated disorders. Even though current therapy can improve the signs of rickets and biochemical parameters, the disease constitutes a serious burden and negatively affects the quality of life of the patients, causing serious morbidity at adult age.
This report provides the current prevalent population for XLH across 20 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Russia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Some features of XLH patients, as well as the main comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities of XLH include:
- Insufficiency fractures
- Osteoarthritis
- Enthesopathy
- Dental disease
- Tertiary hyperparathyroidism (treatment-related)
- Hearing impairment
- Optic atrophy
- Nephrocalcinosis
