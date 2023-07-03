Global X-Ray Detectors Strategic Business Report 2023: Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High Sensitivity

03 Jul, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for X-Ray Detectors estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computed Radiography (cr) Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $918.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The X-Ray Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$918.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Analogic Corporation
- Canon, Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Rayence
- Teledyne DALSA
- Thales Group
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Vieworks Co., Ltd.
- YXLON International GmbH
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
415
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$4.5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude
- Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market
- Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors
- The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth
- X-Ray Detectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth
- Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050
- Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors Market
- Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide
- DR Procedural Volume on the Rise
- FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion
- DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting
- Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems
- Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth
- Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability
- Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains
- Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity
- Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector Technologies
- Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market
- High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays
- Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors
- Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography
- Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging for Higher Resolution
- Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in X-Ray Imaging
- Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging
- Optical Spectroscopy
- Triboluminescence
- Direct Photon Detection
- Optical Phase Contrast Imaging
- Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High Sensitivity
- GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates
- Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection
- An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018
- X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging
- Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays
- Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security
- Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic & the Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes Well for Airport Security Equipment: World Air Passenger Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2034
- Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp8u0s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article