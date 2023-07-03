Global X-Ray Detectors Strategic Business Report 2023: Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High Sensitivity

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for X-Ray Detectors estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computed Radiography (cr) Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $918.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The X-Ray Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$918.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$393.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Teledyne DALSA

Thales Group

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 415 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude

Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market

Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors

The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

to Register Faster Growth X-Ray Detectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors Market

Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems

Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector Technologies

Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays

Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography

Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging for Higher Resolution

Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in X-Ray Imaging

Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging

Optical Spectroscopy

Triboluminescence

Direct Photon Detection

Optical Phase Contrast Imaging

Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High Sensitivity

GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates

Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection

An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic & the Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes Well for Airport Security Equipment: World Air Passenger Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2034

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

