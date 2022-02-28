Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market: Automatic Defect Recognition to Increase Reliability in X-ray Inspection Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global X-ray Inspection Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global x-ray inspection system market is forecast to register an approximate 9.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The x-ray inspection systems market, generating $276.2 million in 2021 with a base year growth rate of 4.8%, is forecast to expand once the impact of COVID-19 eases.



The study aims to identify the key trends prevailing in the market in the base year 2021 and factors that boost and restrain future growth prospects up to 2026. It also discusses the equipment type, vertical market segments, and regions that bolster growth over the 2022 to 2026 forecast period.



Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of equipment segments:

Computed Radiography



Direct Radiography

Regional perspective of demand patterns in developed and emerging markets, including North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , the and , , and the Rest of the World. End-user analysis of the following industries:

Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Oil and Gas



Semiconductor



Others

Growth forecast by market segment and analysis of the competitive landscape, including vendors' market shares

End-use verticals expected to recover completely from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by the second half of 2023

R&D efforts by vendors to differentiate products with key features and functionalities

Hardware and software advances in the global x-ray inspection systems market

Growth opportunities for x-ray inspection systems against the backdrop of Industry 4.0 implementation

The impact of the ' China factor' on the global x-ray inspection systems market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

X-ray Inspection Systems Segmentation

Key Competitors for X-ray Inspection Systems

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Competitive Environment

Major Products by Company

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Computed Radiography

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Direct Radiography

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Automatic Defect Recognition to Increase Reliability in X-ray Inspection Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Twin to Provide Improved Traceability in X-ray Inspection

Growth Opportunity 3 - Workflow Management Software to Increase the Process Efficiency of Inspection Workflow

