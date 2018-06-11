Global X-ray Security Scanner Market 2018-2025: Health Concerns Related To X-Ray Radiations Hampering The Growth Of Full-Body X-Ray Scanners

Global X-ray security scanners market is expected to grow from US$ 3.88 billion in 2017 to US$ 5.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2025.



X-ray security scanner market is growing globally with increasing development of infrastructure. Airports, being the biggest end-user of these systems, are noticing high investments in their infrastructure. Almost all the countries across the globe are investing in their airport infrastructure by either expanding the existing facilities or constructing new airports.



Also, a growth has been noticed in the commercial infrastructure of emerging economies, resulting in construction of new shopping malls, hospitals, stadiums, and other commercial buildings. The deployment of X-ray security scanners in these buildings and airports, is expected to boost the market growth. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for X-ray security scanners is the growing global air passenger traffic resulting in expansion of airport infrastructure. Further, the blooming e-commerce industry is also bolstering the growth of the market.



APAC is one of the prominent regions in X-ray security scanners market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to immense infrastructure development in the emerging economies of the region as well as rising middle-class population resulting in increased air passenger traffic.



Also, the APAC region is leading, with China contributing the major share. In 2016, the Civil Aviation Administration of China announced its plans to invest US$ 77 Bn on civil aviation infrastructure, which includes construct 66 new airports during the next five years as well as upgrading 52 civil aviation facilities.



Astrophysics, Inc.

ADANI

Eurologix Security Group

L3 Security & Detection Systems

NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED

OSI Systems, Inc.

Gilardoni S.p.A.

Kromek Group plc

Smiths Detection Inc.

TELEDYNE ICM

