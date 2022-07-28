Global X-Ray Security Screening Market Report 2022: Analysis of 6 Vertical and 6 Technology Sectors, 5 Regional and 24 National Markets, Dtailing 2020-2027 Market Size of 156 Sub-Markets

Jul 28, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'X-Ray Security Screening (Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Aviation, Maritime, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Market - 2022-2027 - with COVID-19 Impact' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
X-Ray Security Screening market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.
The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 24 national markets, detailing 2020-2027 market size of 156 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.
This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global X-Ray Security Screening market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for X-Ray Security Screening market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The 2021-2027 X-Ray Security Screening Systems market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2022 X-Ray security screening products budgets.
- New COVID-19 vaccines having an extremely high efficacy mean that the X-Ray Security Screening market will recover by 2023.
- The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new X-Ray screening products and services.
- The pandemic driven decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulted in a 2020-2021 drop of sales of X-Ray systems. The report forecasts that the market will recover by 2023.
- E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in the need to screen postal
- The Biden administration national security agenda
- Contraband smuggling
- China's internal security policy
Questions answered in this report include:
- What are the trends of the 156 sub-markets during 2022-2027?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase X-Ray based solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the X-Ray security screening technology & services trends?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
- How does COVID-19 affect the market?
The Global X-Ray Security Screening Market data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market the report addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global X-Ray Security Screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
- Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
- 1st Responders X-ray Systems
- Small Aperture X-ray Systems
- Medium Aperture X-ray Systems
- Cargo Screening Systems - Cargo X Ray
- People Screening Systems (AIT) & Other Technological Markets
- Aviation Security
- Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)
- Maritime Security
- Secured Perimeters & Buildings
- Postal Items
- Defense
- U.S.
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Scandinavia
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- GCC (w/o Saudi Arabia)
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- System Sales
- Aftersale Revenues
- Planning & Consulting Services
- Training Services
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for the market sectors are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
Companies Mentioned
- 3DX-RAY
- Adani
- Analyzed Images
- Astrophysics Inc.
- Auto Clear U.S.
- Eurologix Security Ltd
- FISCAN
- Gilardoni SpA
- Inward Detection
- Leidos Inc
- LIXI Inc
- MINXRAY Inc.
- NUCTECH Co. Ltd
- OSI Systems
- Polimek Electronics
- Rapiscan
- S2 Global
- SCANNA MSC Ltd.
- Smiths Detection
- Todd Research Ltd.
- Vanderlande
- Vidisco Ltd.
- VOTI Detection
- Westminster International
- X-Ray Center Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrdna5
