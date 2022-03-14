Global X Taps DRW as Liquidity Provider for its Digital Assets Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that it has engaged liquidity provider DRW, a diversified trading firm, as a market maker for its newly launched digital assets ETPs. The addition of DRW, with its deep expertise in rapidly changing crypto markets will help provide the platform with liquidity from launch.

The Global X Bitcoin ETP (BT0X) and the Global X Ethereum ETP (ET0X), listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra and each with an arranger fee of 0.65%, are physically-backed exchange traded products that seek to track the value of Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. These products are issued by Global X Digital Assets Issuer Limited and provide cost-efficient investment strategies for investors seeking direct access to Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the relative transparency and security of debt securities trading on a regulated stock exchange.

George Taylor, Head of Capital Markets at Global X, commented: "We strive to provide investors with reliable liquidity across all of our products, and this sentiment becomes particularly important in a new and evolving asset class like cryptocurrency. DRW has unparalleled institutional and markets expertise and is a leading player when it comes liquidity provision. Global X and DRW share a commitment to innovation, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with the DRW team to provide liquidity to our digital assets ETPs."

Bernardus Roelofs, Head of ETF Institutional Sales & Trading at DRW, commented: "We are honoured and excited to provide liquidity for Global X's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on Deutsche Börse Xetra and OTC to institutional counterparties. As a leading global liquidity provider in ETFs, crypto ETPs, spot and derivatives, we are focused on expanding the partnership with Global X as the demand for crypto products continues to increase."

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.eu.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

Risk Information

Cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) are designed for financially sophisticated investors. They may not be offered to retail investors in the UK as the sale of the ETPs to such investors has been banned by the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority. The value of an investment in ETPs may go down as well as up and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Global X has classified the ETPs as 7 out of 7, which is "the highest" risk class.

This rates the potential losses from future performance at a very high level, and poor market conditions are very likely to impact the ability for investors to receive a positive return on investment. Investors might not receive payments in their local currency or the currency in which they wish to be repaid, meaning that final return may depend on the exchange rate between the two currencies or units of account. The product invests in the digital asset cryptocurrencies, which are traded on various digital exchanges and are generally characterized as presenting high risk, but which also allows for the opportunity of high returns. Given the fact that the products invest in one volatile digital asset, the product has a higher risk than other products using the diversification method of investing in a basket of digital assets. The product does not include any protection from future market performance so investors could lose all or some of their initial investment. If Global X is not able to pay investors what is owed, they could lose your entire investment.

Prospectuses, Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) and Final Terms for the ETPs are available in English at www.globalxetfs.eu. Access is restricted for investors that are not eligible to invest in the ETPs including in particular UK retail investors.

This information is not intended to be individual or personalised investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Potential investors should consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding their investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Any reference to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X). Information is not addressed to or intended to be disseminated to UK retail investors to whom the sale of the ETPs is banned by the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority.



i Source: Global X, as of 2/3/22

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of June 2021

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of 25/2/22

Media Contact: Audrey Belloff, [email protected]

SOURCE Global X Digital Assets Issuer Limited