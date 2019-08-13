Global X to Offer Model Portfolios through the TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds, today announced that a suite of seven ETF model portfolios have been added to the TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center. Model Market Center allows investors to access model portfolios from third-party model providers, with the ability to customize the models as needed through a seamless integration with TD Ameritrade's rebalancing platform, iRebal® on Veo®.

"We are excited to expand the availability of our model portfolios to more investors through this innovative platform," said Jon Maier, CIO at Global X ETFs. "We hope that investors will be able to utilize the model portfolios to meet their needs and we are excited to be working with TD Ameritrade Institutional."

The portfolios, which allocate across ETFs managed by Global X ETFs and other asset managers, are designed as packaged solutions to help serve investors' needs. The model portfolios joining the Model Market Center platform include:

Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio

Targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities.

Equity Income ETF Model Portfolio

The ETFs utilized are chosen to enhance yield while minimizing size and style divergence relative to the S&P 500 Index. Industry and sector ETFs may be utilized to provide balance as market conditions change. The portfolio allocates to high income paying equity securities.

Five risk-based Core Series models: Conservative, Moderately Conservative, Moderate, Moderately Aggressive, and Aggressive

Taking a fresh look at standard risk-based portfolio approaches, the Core Series portfolios include thematic and factor-based investments alongside more broad equity and fixed income ETFs.1 The five Core Series model portfolios offer clients an asset allocation designed for specific risk profiles. These model portfolios are tilted tactically to potentially benefit from shorter-term trends, while maintaining exposures that Global X believes will outperform over the long run.

The award-winning TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market Center is a revolutionary platform that lets independent RIAs leverage the portfolio construction expertise of leading money managers, right from their desktops, without the constraints and complexity that come with traditional outsourcing solutions. Advisors then use iRebal on Veo, TD Ameritrade's trading and portfolio management technology, to seamlessly execute those models in the manner they choose.

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha ETFs to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at globalxetfs.com.

Disclosures:

Global X Management Company LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information should not be relied upon for trading purposes or as investment advice, research, or a recommendation by Global X Management Company LLC regarding (i) any fund, (ii) the use or suitability of the model portfolios or (iii) any security in particular. Financial advisors are responsible for making their own independent judgment as to how to use this information. Target allocations contained herein are subject to change. There is no assurance that the target allocations can or will be achieved, and actual allocations and risk or return profiles of actual portfolio holdings may be significantly different from those shown here.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification may not prevent investment loss.

Investments based on the model portfolios will be subject to the risks of the ETFs that comprise the model portfolio.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of each fund that comprises the model portfolio before investing. For information regarding the funds that comprise the model portfolios, please refer to each funds' currently available prospectus and statement of additional information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The information presented is not definitive investment advice, should not be relied on as such, and should not be viewed as a recommendation by Global X generally or for any purpose outside of Global X's model portfolios as of the date indicated. It is presented solely to illustrate Global X's investment process in developing the model portfolios and its analysis and views of the funds that comprise the model portfolios as of the date indicated. Global X's views of, recommendations with respect to, and investment decisions regarding securities may vary across Global X's strategies. Global X Model ETF Portfolios are partially or entirely composed of ETFs managed by Global X. There may be similar ETFs with higher ratings, lower fees and expenses, better performance, more attractive yield/risk profiles, better exposure or otherwise considered preferable to Global X ETFs. Such recommendations are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated.

This document may contain certain statements deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, contained within this document that address activities, events or developments that Global X expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Global X in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, many of which are detailed herein. The opinions expressed in these statements represent the current, good faith views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are provided for limited purposes, are not definitive investment advice, and should not be relied on as such. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global X's control. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this document has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Global X does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Predictions, opinions, and other information contained in this presentation are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Global X assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

1 The thematic equity exposure is only provided in the Moderate - Aggressive risk profiles.

SOURCE Global X ETFs