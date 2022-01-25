Global Xanthan Gum Market to Reach US$ 552.08 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global xanthan gum market is estimated to account for 552.08 Mn in terms of value witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of 2027.

Market Summary

Xanthan gum is an industrial polysaccharide that is also used in food products. It works as an excellent thickening agent and stabilizer, preventing ingredients from separating in the final product. Its most common use is as a food additive. In addition to its bulk-forming properties, xanthan gum has been shown to be safe for diabetics. Its ability to slow down the absorption of glucose from the digestive tract and to prevent spikes in blood sugar after meals has been studied. When storing xanthan gum, it should be stored in a dark, tightly sealed container away from moisture and heat. In addition to its benefits, xanthan gum can also help stabilize blood sugar levels and help people with digestion disorders. Although xanthan gum is safe, it should not be consumed in large quantities. Xanthan gum is an excellent food additive that is safe and beneficial for many people. In addition to stabilizing suspensions, it can also be a natural laxative, helping people with digestive problems. Since xanthan gum is a non-animal dietary supplement, it is suitable for vegetarians and vegans alike.

Request for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/929

Market Drivers:

Increasing hesitancy towards gluten-based food products amidst increasing cases of gluten-sensitivity is expected to drive the growth of the global xanthan gum market

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition that mostly affect the small intestine. People suffering from this condition experience metabolic reactions upon consuming pizza, pasta, grains, wheat, and others products which are high in gluten-content. This could result in potential side-effects such as abdominal pain, constipation, vomiting, and others. Factoring in this parable along with the increasing health consciousness among consumers is paving the way for better growth in the global xanthan gum market.

In February 2020, the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that patients suffering from celiac disorder may suffer from bloating and bowel disturbances after ingesting gluten-based foods as a result of non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS).

Growing demand from diverse sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the global xanthan gum market

High demand from the food and beverage (F&B), cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical industries owing to the health benefits associated with xanthan gum is benefitting the growth of the global xanthan gum market.

In October 2021, CP Kelco, a natural ingredients provider, announced plans to renew its supply deal with Azelis to continue its operations in the European and MEA (Middle East and Africa) regions.

Request for PDF Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/929

Market Opportunities:

Apart from the F&B industry, the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are also seeing a huge demand for xanthan gum, which is expected to create great opportunities in the market.

Wider acceptance across the cosmetics industry as an alternative to artificial chemicals in the wake of growing cases of allergic skin reactions is expected to create a huge opportunity for participants operating in the global xanthan gum market.

Market Trends:

The growing interest in gluten- and dairy-free food products is perhaps the most recent trend in the global xanthan gum market. The F&B industry is expanding quickly, as the food products are available and can be utilized in all seasons. Additionally, consumers are significantly preferring to buy non-gluten and organic products, which is attributable to their hectic lifestyles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a colossal weight on the logistics, transport, and retail sectors. Street transport refrigeration is seeing a significant effect from COVID-19 as the refrigeration business in general is experiencing more interest and fewer stocks. As indicated by the Organization of Economic Co-activity and Development (OECD), the transportation of refrigerated goods have encountered a decrease of 0.8% in 2002, inferable from a few limitations, for instance, compulsory quarantine, constraints on group changes, and expanded screening during transportation. Also, in mid-April 2020, as indicated by the OECD, the distance canvassed by trucks in Europe was 24%, which is not exactly typical.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global xanthan gum market include FMC BioPolymer, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd, Fuerst Day Lawson, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

By Function

Thickeners

Fat replacers

Gelling agents

Stabilizers

Coating materials

By End-Use

Food and Beverage

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and gas

Paints and coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Buy Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/929

Find more related trending reports below:

Gellan Gum Market Report, by Product Type (High Acyl Content and Low Acyl Content), by Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry, Sauces & Dressings, and Beverages), Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others (Biotechnology and Others)), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Guar Gum Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Dammar Gum Market, by End-use (Food and Beverages, Varnish, and Others) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2025

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights