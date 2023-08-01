Global XDR Market Set to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 38.4% Driven by Rising Cyber Threats and Demand for Real-Time Monitoring

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global XDR market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of the XDR market is driven by factors including the dynamic nature of cyber threats, the industry's transition from EDR to XDR, the increasing complexity of IT environments, and the rising demand for real-time monitoring and analysis.

By vertical, retail and eCommerce hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The retail and eCommerce vertical exhibits the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to factors such as the sector's digital transformation, high transaction volumes, regulatory compliance requirements, the need for online fraud prevention, and the significance of maintaining customer trust and brand reputation.

XDR solutions provide comprehensive security measures to protect sensitive customer data, detect and respond to cyber threats, meet compliance standards, prevent online fraud, and enhance customer trust, making them essential for the retail and eCommerce industry's growth. Thus, making it a promising and lucrative vertical segment in the XDR market.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the XDR market during the forecast period due to its scalability, flexibility, cost efficiency, rapid deployment, global accessibility, and integration with cloud services. Cloud-based XDR solutions offer organizations the ability to easily scale their security infrastructure, reduce costs, deploy quickly, access security operations from anywhere, and integrate with other cloud services, making them a popular choice in the market.

By organization size, SMEs hold a higher CAGR during the forecasted period

SMEs hold the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to several factors. XDR solutions offer cost-effectiveness, simplified management, comprehensive threat detection and response, scalability, and flexibility. SMEs benefit from these advantages as they have limited budgets and resources and face increasing cyber threats. While larger enterprises still have a significant market share, the growth rate of SMEs in XDR adoption during the forecasted period is driven by their specific needs and the benefits offered by XDR solutions. Thus, SMEs are expected to experience significant growth in XDR adoption during the forecasted period.

Premium Insights

Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Solutions to Drive XDR Market Growth

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics Drivers

Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape/Increasing Cyber Attacks

Need for Real-Time Monitoring, Visibility, Analysis, and Response Across Security Stacks

Increase in Complexity of IT Environments

Integration of Security Technologies into Unified Platform

Need for Shift from EDR to XDR

Restraints

Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Provide Complete Control of System Architecture to XDR Providers

XDR Deployment Issues

Privacy and Compliance Concerns with XDR

Opportunities

Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Services

Rising Deployment of MXDR Solutions Across SMEs

Adoption of XDR in SecOps

Increasing Adoption of Managed XDR

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About XDR and Vendor Lock-In Period

Companies Mentioned

Barracuda Networks

Bitdefender

Blueshift

Broadcom

Carbery Group

Cisco

Confluera

Crowdstrike

Cybereason

Cynet

Elastic

ENPI Group

eSentire

Exabeam

Fortinet

GKN Wheels & Structures

IBM

ING

LMNTRIX

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Qualys

Rapid7

Secureworks

SentinelOne

Sophos

Stellar Cyber

Think Whole Person Healthcare

Trellix

Trend Micro

VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1qa7g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets