Global XDR Market Set to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 38.4% Driven by Rising Cyber Threats and Demand for Real-Time Monitoring

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global XDR market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.8 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.4% during the forecast period.
The growth of the XDR market is driven by factors including the dynamic nature of cyber threats, the industry's transition from EDR to XDR, the increasing complexity of IT environments, and the rising demand for real-time monitoring and analysis.
By vertical, retail and eCommerce hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period
The retail and eCommerce vertical exhibits the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to factors such as the sector's digital transformation, high transaction volumes, regulatory compliance requirements, the need for online fraud prevention, and the significance of maintaining customer trust and brand reputation.
XDR solutions provide comprehensive security measures to protect sensitive customer data, detect and respond to cyber threats, meet compliance standards, prevent online fraud, and enhance customer trust, making them essential for the retail and eCommerce industry's growth. Thus, making it a promising and lucrative vertical segment in the XDR market.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds a higher growth rate during the forecast period
The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the XDR market during the forecast period due to its scalability, flexibility, cost efficiency, rapid deployment, global accessibility, and integration with cloud services. Cloud-based XDR solutions offer organizations the ability to easily scale their security infrastructure, reduce costs, deploy quickly, access security operations from anywhere, and integrate with other cloud services, making them a popular choice in the market.
By organization size, SMEs hold a higher CAGR during the forecasted period
SMEs hold the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to several factors. XDR solutions offer cost-effectiveness, simplified management, comprehensive threat detection and response, scalability, and flexibility. SMEs benefit from these advantages as they have limited budgets and resources and face increasing cyber threats. While larger enterprises still have a significant market share, the growth rate of SMEs in XDR adoption during the forecasted period is driven by their specific needs and the benefits offered by XDR solutions. Thus, SMEs are expected to experience significant growth in XDR adoption during the forecasted period.
Premium Insights
- Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Solutions to Drive XDR Market Growth
- Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023
- On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023
- Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years
Market Dynamics Drivers
- Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape/Increasing Cyber Attacks
- Need for Real-Time Monitoring, Visibility, Analysis, and Response Across Security Stacks
- Increase in Complexity of IT Environments
- Integration of Security Technologies into Unified Platform
- Need for Shift from EDR to XDR
Restraints
- Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Provide Complete Control of System Architecture to XDR Providers
- XDR Deployment Issues
- Privacy and Compliance Concerns with XDR
Opportunities
- Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Services
- Rising Deployment of MXDR Solutions Across SMEs
- Adoption of XDR in SecOps
- Increasing Adoption of Managed XDR
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness About XDR and Vendor Lock-In Period
