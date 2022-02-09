Global xEVs Electric Motor Technology Market Report 2021: OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors & Increasing Investments for Technology, IP, and Reducing Environmental Impact

Feb 09, 2022, 05:30 ET
The primary focus of the global powertrain industry is to drive down emissions and improve fuel economy, irrespective of powertrain type.
While improvements to IC engines are ongoing, vehicle electrification is the end target and on the rise. Each region has different powertrain priorities for lowering emissions and electrification, such as mild-hybrids, full-hybrids, PHEVs, and BEVs, with FCEVs being the recent addition to the list.
Full-hybrids, the first type of powertrain electrification to be mass produced has been successful in some regions. mHEVs using 12V/24V/48V have been the fastest-growing electrification technology in the last 4 years. Though the COVID-19 pandemic affected global sales in 2020, powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs leading the way.
Many OEMs have also announced their intention to become wholly EV OEMs in the next 5 to 20 years. The one constant in all this is the drive to achieve zero-emissions, boosting the demand for electric motors.
The demand so generated drives investment in the development of not just electric motors but also its subsystems. The industry is already witnessing a surge in alternate motor designs, electric motor software controls, and production processes for motors or a combination of all of these.
Electric motor improvements are also pushing innovation in motor controls, thermal management, and other subsystems. Electric motors are set to play a critical role in achieving zero-emission propulsion and are poised for rapid growth over the next decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Electric Motor Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- xEV Powertrain Segmentation
3. xEV Market Trends
- xEV Motor Growth - Transition to Zero Emission Zones
- Electrified Vehicles Sold in the last decade
- Global xEV Sales, 2020
4. xEV Performance Trends and Synergies
- xEV Motor Requirements
- Motor Topology
- Motor Rating by Power Range and OEM Alignment
- Electric Motor Synergies Among xEV Types
- Sourcing Strategy by xEV Type
5. Technology Trends in xEV Motors
- Electric Motors Overview
- E-Motor Trends by xEV Application
- OEM e-Motor Preference by OEM
- The Move Toward Rare Earth Reduction
- Rectangular Windings
- Magnet-free or No Rare Earth Magnet Motors
- Axial Flux Motor Technologies
6. Electric Motor Evolution and Its Demands on Support Systems
- Global Electric Motor Requirements, Roadmaps, & Targets, 2010-2030
- Improving Electric Motor Specifications - BMW Electric Motor Specifications 2013 vs. 2020 Case Study
- Electric Motor Thermal Management
- Thermal Management Strategies for xEV Motors
- Electric Motor Bearing Requirements
7. Regional Analysis
- Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Key Region
- Electric Motor Sales Forecast, Europe
- Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, Europe
- Electric Motor Sales Forecast, US
- Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, US
- Electric Motor Sales Forecast, China
- Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, China
8. OEM Profiles
- BMW - xEV Portfolio
- BMW - Electric Motor Sales Forecast
- BMW - Electric Motor Applications
- Daimler - xEV Portfolio, 2020
- Daimler - Electric Motor Volumes
- Daimler - Electric Motor Applications
- Ford - xEV Portfolio, 2020
- Ford - Electric Motor Volumes
- Ford - Electric Motor Applications
- GM - xEV Portfolio, 2020
- GM - Electric Motor Volumes
- GM - Electric Motor Applications
- Honda
- Honda - Electric Motor Volumes
- Honda - Electric Motor Applications
- Hyundai-Kia
- Hyundai-Kia - Electric Motor Volumes
- Hyundai-Kia - Electric Motor Applications
- Renault-Nissan - Mitsubishi
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Electric Motor Volumes
- Renault-Nissan - Mitsubishi: Electric Motor Applications
- Stellantis
- Stellantis - Electric Motor Volumes
- Stellantis - Electric Motor Applications
- Tesla
- Tesla - Electric Motor Volumes
- Tesla - Electric Motor Applications
- Toyota
- Toyota - Electric Motor Volumes
- Toyota - Electric Motor Applications
- Volkswagen
- Volkswagen - Electric Motor Volumes
- Volkswagen - Electric Motor Applications
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Investments for Technology, IP, and Reducing Environmental Impact
- Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Manufacturing Processes for Enhancing Efficiency
10. Conclusion
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- BMW
- Daimler
- Ford
- GM
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Renault
- Stellantis
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
