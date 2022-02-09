Global xEVs Electric Motor Technology Market Report 2021: OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors & Increasing Investments for Technology, IP, and Reducing Environmental Impact

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Electric Motor Technology for xEVs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The primary focus of the global powertrain industry is to drive down emissions and improve fuel economy, irrespective of powertrain type.

While improvements to IC engines are ongoing, vehicle electrification is the end target and on the rise. Each region has different powertrain priorities for lowering emissions and electrification, such as mild-hybrids, full-hybrids, PHEVs, and BEVs, with FCEVs being the recent addition to the list.

Full-hybrids, the first type of powertrain electrification to be mass produced has been successful in some regions. mHEVs using 12V/24V/48V have been the fastest-growing electrification technology in the last 4 years. Though the COVID-19 pandemic affected global sales in 2020, powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs leading the way.

Many OEMs have also announced their intention to become wholly EV OEMs in the next 5 to 20 years. The one constant in all this is the drive to achieve zero-emissions, boosting the demand for electric motors.

The demand so generated drives investment in the development of not just electric motors but also its subsystems. The industry is already witnessing a surge in alternate motor designs, electric motor software controls, and production processes for motors or a combination of all of these.

Electric motor improvements are also pushing innovation in motor controls, thermal management, and other subsystems. Electric motors are set to play a critical role in achieving zero-emission propulsion and are poised for rapid growth over the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Electric Motor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

xEV Powertrain Segmentation

3. xEV Market Trends

xEV Motor Growth - Transition to Zero Emission Zones

Electrified Vehicles Sold in the last decade

Global xEV Sales, 2020

4. xEV Performance Trends and Synergies

xEV Motor Requirements

Motor Topology

Motor Rating by Power Range and OEM Alignment

Electric Motor Synergies Among xEV Types

Sourcing Strategy by xEV Type

5. Technology Trends in xEV Motors

Electric Motors Overview

E-Motor Trends by xEV Application

OEM e-Motor Preference by OEM

The Move Toward Rare Earth Reduction

Rectangular Windings

Magnet-free or No Rare Earth Magnet Motors

Axial Flux Motor Technologies

6. Electric Motor Evolution and Its Demands on Support Systems

Global Electric Motor Requirements, Roadmaps, & Targets, 2010-2030

Improving Electric Motor Specifications - BMW Electric Motor Specifications 2013 vs. 2020 Case Study

Electric Motor Thermal Management

Thermal Management Strategies for xEV Motors

Electric Motor Bearing Requirements

7. Regional Analysis

Electric Motor Sales Forecast by Key Region

Electric Motor Sales Forecast, Europe

Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, Europe

Electric Motor Sales Forecast, US

Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, US

Electric Motor Sales Forecast, China

Unit Shipment by OEM, Technology, and Power Band, China

8. OEM Profiles

BMW - xEV Portfolio

BMW - Electric Motor Sales Forecast

BMW - Electric Motor Applications

Daimler - xEV Portfolio, 2020

Daimler - Electric Motor Volumes

Daimler - Electric Motor Applications

Ford - xEV Portfolio, 2020

Ford - Electric Motor Volumes

Ford - Electric Motor Applications

GM - xEV Portfolio, 2020

GM - Electric Motor Volumes

GM - Electric Motor Applications

Honda

Honda - Electric Motor Volumes

Honda - Electric Motor Applications

Hyundai-Kia

Hyundai-Kia - Electric Motor Volumes

Hyundai-Kia - Electric Motor Applications

Renault-Nissan - Mitsubishi

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Electric Motor Volumes

Renault-Nissan - Mitsubishi: Electric Motor Applications

Stellantis

Stellantis - Electric Motor Volumes

Stellantis - Electric Motor Applications

Tesla

Tesla - Electric Motor Volumes

Tesla - Electric Motor Applications

Toyota

Toyota - Electric Motor Volumes

Toyota - Electric Motor Applications

Volkswagen

Volkswagen - Electric Motor Volumes

Volkswagen - Electric Motor Applications

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Investments for Technology, IP, and Reducing Environmental Impact

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships for Electric Motors

Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Manufacturing Processes for Enhancing Efficiency

10. Conclusion

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

