Global X's BOTZ ETF Named "ETF of the Year" at the Mutual Fund Industry Awards

Starting 2017 with nearly $5 million in assets under management (AUM), BOTZ has attracted over $2.5 billion in net new assets through April 30, 2018, making it the fourth largest U.S. listed ETF that launched since 2015.i The fund seeks to offer investors targeted exposure to the rapidly emerging robotics & artificial intelligence industries that are transforming the ways that society interacts with technology. The fund's objective is to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index.

"To have BOTZ recognized not just as the thematic ETF of the year, but also the overall ETF of 2017 is incredibly exciting. We wholeheartedly believe in the value thematic strategies can provide, and we're honored to be recognized for these innovations." said Luis Berruga, President & COO of Global X.

The fund aims to offer investors access to the transformative technologies being implemented by robotics and artificial intelligence companies around the globe. The robotics industry is expected to reach $240 billion by 2022, while the AI industry is expected to grow to $19.5 billion in 2022, from just $2.1 billion 2016.ii,iii Although the robotics and AI revolution is expected to continue to play out over decades, the expected rate of growth through 2022 indicates the theme could be set to see accelerated adoption over the next few years.

"In every technology-thematic fund that we bring to market, we aim to provide investors with an efficient avenue to access revolutionary industries that may otherwise be sparsely represented in investors' portfolios," said Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X. "BOTZ in particular has been a standout for us, and we're continually humbled by the reactions to our thematic strategies."

ABOUT GLOBAL X



Seeking to provide access to high-quality and cost-efficient investment solutions, Global X is a New York-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Founded in 2008, Global X is distinguished by its smart core, income, alpha, risk management and access suites of ETFs and has more than 50 funds available across U.S. and foreign exchanges. Global X is recognized as a leader in developing intelligent investment solutions.

DISCLOSURE

There is no guarantee the fund's objective will be achieved. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which BOTZ may invest may be limited. The Fund invests in securities of companies engaged in Information Technology which can be affected by rapid product obsolescence, and intense industry competition. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. BOTZ is non-diversified.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting globalxfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Indxx, nor does Indxx make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with Indxx.

Mutual Fund Industry Awards winners are comprised of the individuals and firms who have been nominated via the online submission process and through recommendations from market participants. Judges use the submitted application material, as well as any uploaded supplemental information, to make a determination on the firm, individual or product they believe to be the most suitable and deserving winners for each category. ETFs launched by Jan. 1, 2017 are eligible for entry.

i Source: Bloomberg, data as of 4/30/18. Based on AUM in US-listed ETFs.

ii Statista, Size of the global market for industrial and non-industrial robots from 2016 to 2022, 2018.

iii Allied Market Research, Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, 2016.

