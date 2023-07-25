Global Xylitol Market Report, 2023-2032: Major Players DuPont Danisco, Cargill, Inc., and Roquette Freres Among Key Contributors to Booming Xylitol Market

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Xylitol Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global xylitol market size is expected to reach USD 905.66 million by 2032.



The demand for natural ingredients in the food business has significantly increased xylitol product demand. Over the forecast period, rising demand for xylitol in food and nutraceutical applications is anticipated to be a major market driver. Adding xylitol to dietary supplement goods like gummies has also been one of the main factors boosting the market's growth.



Table sugar contains more calories than xylitol, which has a lower glycemic index. It is commonly used in the food industry as a sweetener, mostly in candies, gum, and mints. The use of the product has been linked to several positive health outcomes, including reduced dental decay, ear infection prevention, better bone density, weight loss, stable blood sugar levels, etc.



It exhibits various applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. To make chewing gum, sugar-free chocolates, wafer fillings, hard candies, pastilles, and other diabetic delicacies, xylitol is one of the most common sugar substitutes. Food products' flavor, color, and shelf life are enhanced. Chewing gum with xylitol is well known for its therapeutic properties. Stop fermenting when adding xylitol, tonics, cough syrups, and vitamin preparations. It is incorporated into diets as a healthy supplement for diabetes patients because of its non-cariogenic and non-fermentable properties.



Consumers are becoming more aware of their calorie intake due to the rise in many lifestyle illnesses like obesity, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular problems. This is a significant factor in the growth of the global xylitol market.



The growing need for safe, economic, and healthy sugar substitutes is a major driver of market expansion. Also, the global demand for xylitol is fueled by people's increased willingness to pay for sugar replacements manufactured from natural components. Two other factors that favorably impact market expansion are rapid urbanization and a shift in consumer preference toward sugar-free goods.



Xylitol Market Report Highlights

The powder form segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2022 and will continue to grow at a consistent CAGR throughout the anticipated period.

Oral care is anticipated to have the quickest growth rate among all application segments.

Asia Pacific has the greatest regional market. China is the world's largest industrial hub, and its products are highly demanded and used in various industries, including the production of chewing gum and nutraceuticals.

has the greatest regional market. is the world's largest industrial hub, and its products are highly demanded and used in various industries, including the production of chewing gum and nutraceuticals. The global key market players include DuPont Danisco, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Freres, NovaGreen, Inc., Thomson Biotech ( Xiamen ) Co., Ltd., DFI Corp., ZuChem, Inc., Jining Hengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd., Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong Biobridge Technology Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Herboveda India, Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

