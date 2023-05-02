Global Yacht Charters Market Report 2023: Growing Tourism Industry is Expected to Propel the Sector

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Charters Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global yacht charters market is expected to grow from $14.42 billion in 2022 to $15.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The yacht charters market is expected to grow to $21.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the yacht charters market are Fraser Yachts Florida Inc., Yachtico Inc., Boat International Media Ltd., Dream Yacht Charter, Northrop & Johnson, Nicholson Yachts, Simpson Marine Limited, Beneteau S.A, Sunseeker International Ltd., Boatbound Inc., West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt Ltd., Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd., Martello Yachting and Company, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping S.A., Worldwide Boat, Inc.rediblue Ltd., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. , Super Yacht Logistics LLC, and Inter Yacht Charter.

The main types of yachts are sailing yachts, motor yachts, and catamaran yachts. Sailing yachts refer to a boat that is powered by the wind and sails used for week-long cruises, and they have facilities such as galleries, kitchens, and beds. The charter types include bareboat, cabin, and crewed with a length of up to 20 ft, 20 to 50 ft, and above 50 ft used for several applications including vacation or leisure, and sailing.



The yacht charters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides yacht charters market statistics, including yacht charters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a yacht charters market share, detailed yacht charters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the yacht charters industry. This yacht charters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Strategic Partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the yacht charters market. Major companies operating in the yacht charters market are entering into a partnership to strengthen their position in the yacht charters market. For instance, in July 2022, Fraser Yachts, a a US-based yachting company, partnered with Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes. The partnership aims at combing a 7-night yacht rental supplied by Fraser Yachts with a 7-night stay at Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home. Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes is a a US-based hotel group that offers luxurious home stays.



In February 2022, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a a US-based luxury cruise company, acquired Sea Cloud Cruises for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would strengthen Sea Cloud's market position. Sea Cloud Cruises is a Germany-based luxurious and refined cruises company operating in the yacht charters market.



Europe was the largest region in the yacht charters market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Yacht Charters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing tourism industry is expected to propel the yacht charter market forward. Tourism is a term for a cultural, sociological, and economic phenomenon that describes people travelling for leisure, work, or other reasons to locations outside of their typical environment.

Yacht charter helps tourists by renting a motor yacht or sailboat and travelling to various coastal destinations. For instance, according to a report by UNWTO, the World Tourism Organization of United Nations, the global tourist industry had a 4% increase from 400 million in 2020 to 415 million in 2021. Therefore, the growing tourism industry is driving the growth of the yacht charter market.

