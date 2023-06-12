Global Yacht Management Software Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Cloud-based Yacht Management Tools to Automate Shipping Processes Presents Opportunities

12 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Management Software Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By Location, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the yacht management software market was valued at $653.54 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.
Key Market Players
- Oracle Corporation
- ABB Ltd.
- DockMaster
- Marina Master
- Marine Cloud Ltd.
- Scribble Software
- lloyd's register
- Chetu Inc.
- Harbour Assist
- Seahub
Yacht management software is a full-service marina and boatyard that can handle all the boating requirements. The skilled marine crew at yacht management, a registered and insured boatyard, oversees all activities at an opulent facility to guarantee the best level of customer care.
Yacht management software provides a wide range of services, such as complete refits or restorations, haul outs, bottom painting, fibreglass repairs, marine engine repair, marine generator service, and other such yacht management services.
In an atmosphere that is growing more litigious, yacht owners are becoming more selective and seeking to reduce their different obligations. Protection, dependability, compliance, decreased liability, increased residual value, and financial accountability are all benefits of yacht management for the owner.
Surge in increase in saving time while scheduling maintenance and transparency among the captain, crew, and the owner in the market primarily drive the growth of the yacht management market. However, cost of subscription and setup and onboarding initial user's providers hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, increase in use of cloud-based yacht management tools to automate shipping processes are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the yacht management software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing yacht management software market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the yacht management software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global yacht management software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Saving time while scheduling maintenance
- Transparency among the captain, crew, and the owner
Restraints
- Cost of subscription
- Setup and onboarding initial users
Opportunities
- Increasing use of cloud-based yacht management tools to automate shipping processes
Key Market Segments
By Location
- Onboard
- Onshore
By Application
- Crew Management
- Port Management
- Harbor Management
- Safety Management
- Reservation Management
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprise
- SMEs
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
