Global Yacht Management Software Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Cloud-based Yacht Management Tools to Automate Shipping Processes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Management Software Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By Location, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the yacht management software market was valued at $653.54 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Oracle Corporation

ABB Ltd.

DockMaster

Marina Master

Marine Cloud Ltd.

Scribble Software

lloyd's register

Chetu Inc.

Harbour Assist

Seahub

Yacht management software is a full-service marina and boatyard that can handle all the boating requirements. The skilled marine crew at yacht management, a registered and insured boatyard, oversees all activities at an opulent facility to guarantee the best level of customer care.

Yacht management software provides a wide range of services, such as complete refits or restorations, haul outs, bottom painting, fibreglass repairs, marine engine repair, marine generator service, and other such yacht management services.

In an atmosphere that is growing more litigious, yacht owners are becoming more selective and seeking to reduce their different obligations. Protection, dependability, compliance, decreased liability, increased residual value, and financial accountability are all benefits of yacht management for the owner.



Surge in increase in saving time while scheduling maintenance and transparency among the captain, crew, and the owner in the market primarily drive the growth of the yacht management market. However, cost of subscription and setup and onboarding initial user's providers hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, increase in use of cloud-based yacht management tools to automate shipping processes are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the yacht management software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing yacht management software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the yacht management software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global yacht management software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Saving time while scheduling maintenance

Transparency among the captain, crew, and the owner

Restraints

Cost of subscription

Setup and onboarding initial users

Opportunities

Increasing use of cloud-based yacht management tools to automate shipping processes

Key Market Segments

By Location

Onboard

Onshore

By Application

Crew Management

Port Management

Harbor Management

Safety Management

Reservation Management

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk9o8z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets