NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Yogurt Market, By Fat Content (Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free), By Type (Flavored, Non Flavored), By Form (Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others), By Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling/Wholesale and Retail Sales), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955438/?utm_source=PRN







Global yogurt market stood at around $ 88 billion in 2019 and is projected to cross $ 123 billion by 2025 on account of rising awareness about healthy food, increasing young population base which is health conscious and growing trend of dual household income leading to increasing disposable income and hence, aiding the sale of discretionary food items like yogurt. Additionally, availability of yogurt with high nutritional value, high protein content, etc., and other such product innovations are projected to drive global yogurt market through 2025.

In terms of types, the global yogurt market is categorized into flavored and non-flavored yogurt.Among all, flavored yogurt category was the major contributor and is predicted to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period as well.



The flavored yogurt has captured the major share in the market due to its pleasant taste and easy availability in the stores than non-flavored yogurt. Also, flavored yogurt comes in different flavors and textures which attract customers during the time of purchase owing to which the category has been witnessing significant growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific yogurt market garnered a significant portion of the global market in 2019.The growth of APAC yogurt market is majorly attributable to the huge population and rapid urbanization across APAC countries.



Some of the major players operating in the global yogurt market are Danone Group, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., General Mills Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Chobani, LLC., China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller GmbH & Co KG, Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global yogurt market

• To classify and forecast global yogurt market based on type, form, packaging, fat content, distribution channel and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global yogurt market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global yogurt market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global yogurt market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global yogurt market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading market players across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global yogurt market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various types across various stores was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• yogurt sellers

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to yogurt market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global yogurt market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Fat Content:

o Regular

o Low Fat

o Fat Free

• Market, by Type:

o Flavored

o Non-Flavored

• Market, by Form:

o Conventional Yogurt

o Greek Yogurt

o Set Yogurt

o Frozen Yogurt

o Yogurt Drinks

o Others

• Market, by Packaging:

o Plastic Bottles

o Tetra Packs

o Others

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Direct Selling/Wholesale

o Retail Sales

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global yogurt market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955438/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

