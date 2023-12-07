Global Youth Leaders at COP28 Demand Climate Education Investment Amidst Launch of Stone Soup Curriculum and Global Cronkite Awards

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young leaders from around the globe convened at COP28, rallying world leaders to prioritize climate education. While the announcement of the Loss & Damage Fund at COP28 marks a victory, these youth leaders stress that investing in climate education is paramount to curbing the crisis and reducing future cleanup costs.

During an impactful VIP Dialogue with COP28 Ministers of Education and Environment on December 6, these passionate advocates voiced their demands and insights.

"Climate education is pivotal for our future, especially for girls and women. The Malala Fund's report underscores that closing gender gaps in education significantly aids countries in adapting to climate change and mitigating global warming," emphasized Vanessa Nakate, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

OneUpAction! founder Kevin J Patel, the driving force behind the groundbreaking Youth Climate Council for Los Angeles County, expressed, "Climate education equips us with profound knowledge to understand our planet's challenges and empowers us to create effective, sustainable, and just solutions. It's our most potent tool for transformative change."

Key statistics reveal the urgency:

70% of schools globally lack climate education programs.

66% of teachers lack expertise or training in climate education.

51% face a dearth of climate education resources.

These findings underscore the pressing need for action, as highlighted by Xiye Bastida, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Nicki Becker, K.C. Shreya, Adenike Oladosu, Illai Kenney, and James Ellsmoor, among others, featured in 'Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life-Changing Stories of Young Heroes,' by author Marianne Larned, Founding Director of The Stone Soup Leadership Institute. Their contributions and dedication stand as a beacon of inspiration for future leaders committed to environmental stewardship and education.

The Stone Soup Climate Education Curriculum, featuring 100 individuals from 38 countries, is a testament to their dedication. "Climate education is the gateway to a just and sustainable future. It empowers every person to help themselves and the planet," highlighted Illai Kenney from the HBCU Green Fund.

At the VIP Dialogue, The Institute announced the nomination for the 2024 Global Cronkite Awards for Climate Education, honoring exceptional leadership and innovation in climate education.

The Institute calls for strategic partners to scale the Stone Soup Climate Education Platform globally in 2024. The institute is committed to providing free access to educational tools and training for all.

The Stone Soup Leadership Institute, a 501c3 educational non-profit , remains steadfast in its mission to empower the next generation. Walter Cronkite's legacy inspires this pursuit of educating people on global issues, ensuring an informed and proactive citizenry.

Unite for a sustainable future. Support climate education initiatives, nominate leaders for the Global Cronkite Awards, and spread awareness about the role of education in combating the climate crisis.

For more information visit: www.stonesoupleadership.org

