Global Zero Emission Vehicle Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles Bolsters Growth

13 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global zero emission vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.7% to reach $1,539.73 billion by 2030 from $367.52 billion in 2023.
This report on global zero emission vehicle market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global zero emission vehicle market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, price, top speed, vehicle class, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the zero emission vehicle market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
- High-Performance Vehicles
Challenges
- High Manufacturing Cost
- Range Anxiety and Serviceability
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- BMW AG
- BYD
- Chevrolet
- Daimler AG
- Engineair Pty Ltd.
- Fiat
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motors
- Kia Motors
- Mercedes-Benz
- Motor Development International SA
- Nissan Corporation
- SEGWAY Inc.
- Tata Motors
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
- Solar Vehicles
- Others
by Price
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury
by Top Speed
- Less Than 100 MPH
- 100 to 125 MPH
- More Than 125 MPH
by Vehicle Class
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
