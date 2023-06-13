Global Zero Emission Vehicle Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Emission Vehicle Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero emission vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.7% to reach $1,539.73 billion by 2030 from $367.52 billion in 2023.

This report on global zero emission vehicle market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global zero emission vehicle market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, price, top speed, vehicle class, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the zero emission vehicle market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

High-Performance Vehicles

Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost

Range Anxiety and Serviceability

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

BMW AG

BYD

Chevrolet

Daimler AG

Engineair Pty Ltd.

Fiat

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motors

Kia Motors

Mercedes-Benz

Motor Development International SA

Nissan Corporation

SEGWAY Inc.

Tata Motors

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Solar Vehicles

Others

by Price

Mid-Priced

Luxury

by Top Speed

Less Than 100 MPH

100 to 125 MPH

More Than 125 MPH

by Vehicle Class

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

