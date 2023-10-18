Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2023: A $67.9 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Major Players - Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Zscaler, Akamai, and Microsoft

18 Oct, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zero Trust Security Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Security and IoT Security), Authentication Type, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global zero trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 31.1 billion in 2023 to USD 67.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9%
The report on the zero trust security market offers valuable insights to market leaders and new entrants alike. It provides information about revenue figures for both the overall market and its subsegments, offering the closest approximations available.
This data empowers stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and make informed decisions to enhance their market positioning and formulate effective go-to-market strategies. In today's digital landscape, where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and regulatory requirements are stringent, the adoption of zero-trust security is on the rise.
This approach, centered on continuous authentication and access verification, is essential for mitigating risks in interconnected IT environments. Traditional perimeter-based security measures are proving inadequate in the face of evolving threats, making Zero Trust security a critical safeguard for organizations in the modern era.
The report also provides a comprehensive assessment of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, allowing stakeholders to gauge the market pulse and make informed decisions about their strategies.
It delves into competitive analysis, offering insights into market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the zero trust security market, including Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Zscaler, Akamai, and Microsoft, among others.
By vertical, the IT & ITeS segment accounts for a larger market share
The IT & ITeS vertical holds the largest market share in the zero trust security market due to its unique combination of factors, as the vertical deals extensively with sensitive data, including customer financial information and intellectual property, making robust security measures imperative.
Its intricate IT infrastructure, encompassing diverse devices and networks, demands a modern approach like zero trust security for adequate protection. Moreover, compliance requirements like GDPR and PCI DSS are stringent, and zero trust security offers a comprehensive framework for adherence.
With a remote workforce becoming commonplace, zero trust's capability to verify user identity and authorization, irrespective of location, further solidifies its dominance in this market.
By Authentication Type, the Multi-Factor Authentication segment accounts for a larger market share
Multi-factor authentication holds the largest market share in the zero-trust security market due to its pivotal role in fortifying identity verification. It addresses critical security concerns by necessitating multiple forms of identity validation, enhancing user trustworthiness. This is especially crucial in the IT and ITeS sectors, where vast volumes of sensitive data are handled daily.
MFA effectively curbs unauthorized access, thwarting potential breaches. Furthermore, its adaptability to various devices and environments makes it indispensable for safeguarding IT and ITeS infrastructures, driving its dominance in the zero-trust security landscape.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Instances of Sophisticated Cyberattacks and Need for Adherence to Regulatory Compliance to Drive Market Growth
- Services Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
- Application Security Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Multi-Factor Authentication Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR by 2028
- It & Ites Segment to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Investments in Next Five Years
Case Study Analysis
- Deloitte's Customized Solution Helped Major Chemical Industrial Organization Achieve Zero Trust Architecture
- Arrival Enhanced Its Internal Infrastructure Security with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access
- Cisco Helped Victoria University Enhance Campus Security with Zero Trust Security Solutions
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Zero Trust Security Modern Architecture
Evolution of Zero Trust Security Market: Comprehensive History and Outlook
Drivers
- Rapid Adoption of Cloud and Surge in Digital Transformation
- Rising Regulatory Compliance Demands
- Diminishing Popularity of Perimeter-Based Security
- Rising Threat of Sophisticated Cyberattacks
Restraints
- Complexity and Costly Implementation
- Presence of Legacy Systems and Compatibility Issues
- Organizational Resistance to Change
Opportunities
- Improved Visibility into Networks and Robust Security
- Development of New Zero Trust Security Products and Services
- Surge in Awareness Regarding Zero Trust Security
Challenges
- Weakening of Established Security Perimeters
- Growth of Shadow Saas Applications
- Digital Supply Chain Vulnerability
- Fragmented Security Operations and Siloed Teams
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development
- Solution Providers
- Integration & Deployment
- Managed Security Service Providers
- Training & Education Providers
- Compliance & Auditing
Indicative Pricing Analysis
- Cloudflare: Pricing Analysis
- Perimeter 81: Pricing Analysis
- Okta: Pricing Analysis
- Illumio: Pricing Analysis
Technology Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Internet of Things
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)
- General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
- California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)
- Gramm - Leach - Bliley Act of 1999 (Glba)
- Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)
- International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standard 27001
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Palo Alto Networks
- Vmware
- Zscaler
- Akamai
- Microsoft
- Cisco
- Ibm
- Citrix
- Check Point
- Trellix
- Forcepoint
- Crowdstrike
- Cloudflare
- Fortinet
- Qnext
Other Key Players
- Illumio
- On2It
- Perimeter 81
- Threatlocker
- Twingate
- Appgate
- Zero Networks
- Zentera
- Xage
- Skyhigh Security
