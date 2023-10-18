Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2023: A $67.9 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Major Players - Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Zscaler, Akamai, and Microsoft

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zero Trust Security Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Security and IoT Security), Authentication Type, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 31.1 billion in 2023 to USD 67.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9%

The report on the zero trust security market offers valuable insights to market leaders and new entrants alike. It provides information about revenue figures for both the overall market and its subsegments, offering the closest approximations available.

This data empowers stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and make informed decisions to enhance their market positioning and formulate effective go-to-market strategies. In today's digital landscape, where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and regulatory requirements are stringent, the adoption of zero-trust security is on the rise.

This approach, centered on continuous authentication and access verification, is essential for mitigating risks in interconnected IT environments. Traditional perimeter-based security measures are proving inadequate in the face of evolving threats, making Zero Trust security a critical safeguard for organizations in the modern era.

The report also provides a comprehensive assessment of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, allowing stakeholders to gauge the market pulse and make informed decisions about their strategies.

It delves into competitive analysis, offering insights into market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the zero trust security market, including Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Zscaler, Akamai, and Microsoft, among others.

By vertical, the IT & ITeS segment accounts for a larger market share

The IT & ITeS vertical holds the largest market share in the zero trust security market due to its unique combination of factors, as the vertical deals extensively with sensitive data, including customer financial information and intellectual property, making robust security measures imperative.

Its intricate IT infrastructure, encompassing diverse devices and networks, demands a modern approach like zero trust security for adequate protection. Moreover, compliance requirements like GDPR and PCI DSS are stringent, and zero trust security offers a comprehensive framework for adherence.

With a remote workforce becoming commonplace, zero trust's capability to verify user identity and authorization, irrespective of location, further solidifies its dominance in this market.

By Authentication Type, the Multi-Factor Authentication segment accounts for a larger market share

Multi-factor authentication holds the largest market share in the zero-trust security market due to its pivotal role in fortifying identity verification. It addresses critical security concerns by necessitating multiple forms of identity validation, enhancing user trustworthiness. This is especially crucial in the IT and ITeS sectors, where vast volumes of sensitive data are handled daily.

MFA effectively curbs unauthorized access, thwarting potential breaches. Furthermore, its adaptability to various devices and environments makes it indispensable for safeguarding IT and ITeS infrastructures, driving its dominance in the zero-trust security landscape.

Premium Insights

Increasing Instances of Sophisticated Cyberattacks and Need for Adherence to Regulatory Compliance to Drive Market Growth

Services Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Application Security Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Multi-Factor Authentication Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR by 2028

It & Ites Segment to Account for Largest Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Case Study Analysis

Deloitte's Customized Solution Helped Major Chemical Industrial Organization Achieve Zero Trust Architecture

Arrival Enhanced Its Internal Infrastructure Security with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access

Cisco Helped Victoria University Enhance Campus Security with Zero Trust Security Solutions

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Zero Trust Security Modern Architecture

Evolution of Zero Trust Security Market: Comprehensive History and Outlook

Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Cloud and Surge in Digital Transformation

Rising Regulatory Compliance Demands

Diminishing Popularity of Perimeter-Based Security

Rising Threat of Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Restraints

Complexity and Costly Implementation

Presence of Legacy Systems and Compatibility Issues

Organizational Resistance to Change

Opportunities

Improved Visibility into Networks and Robust Security

Development of New Zero Trust Security Products and Services

Surge in Awareness Regarding Zero Trust Security

Challenges

Weakening of Established Security Perimeters

Growth of Shadow Saas Applications

Digital Supply Chain Vulnerability

Fragmented Security Operations and Siloed Teams

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Solution Providers

Integration & Deployment

Managed Security Service Providers

Training & Education Providers

Compliance & Auditing

Indicative Pricing Analysis

Cloudflare: Pricing Analysis

Perimeter 81: Pricing Analysis

Okta: Pricing Analysis

Illumio: Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Internet of Things

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci-Dss)

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)

Gramm - Leach - Bliley Act of 1999 (Glba)

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)

International Organization for Standardization ( Iso) Standard 27001

27001 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Palo Alto Networks

Vmware

Zscaler

Akamai

Microsoft

Cisco

Ibm

Citrix

Check Point

Trellix

Forcepoint

Crowdstrike

Cloudflare

Fortinet

Google

Qnext

Other Key Players

Illumio

On2It

Perimeter 81

Threatlocker

Twingate

Appgate

Zero Networks

Zentera

Xage

Skyhigh Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv8euv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets