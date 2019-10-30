Global Zero-Trust Security Market to 2024 - Increasing Need for Cloud-Based Zero Trust Security Solutions Among SMEs

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero-Trust Security Market by Solution Type (Data Security, Endpoint Security, API Security, Security Analytics, Security Policy Management), Deployment Type, Authentication Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market size is estimated to grow from USD 15,617 million in 2019 to USD 38,631 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2019 to 2024.



Network and data are vital assets for businesses that are involved in transactions and communications. Zero trust security combines multiple layers of defences to protect the IT infrastructure from advanced threats by collecting and analyzing different types of security event information.



To ensure usability, reliability, integrity, and safety of data from unauthorized access, data leakages, data modifications, and other threats, zero trust security software solutions play a major role in combating evolving security-related challenges. Zero trust security solutions are of various types, which include network security, data security, endpoint security, Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), API security, security analytics, and security policy management.



Such growth in the market can be attributed to increasing awareness and investment in zero trust security solutions across global organizations operating across industry verticals.



