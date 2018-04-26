Global ZigBee Module Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Atmel, Digi, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Telink Semiconductor

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Zigbee module market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 40.38% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$41.055 billion in 2023 from US$5.365 billion in 2017.
The market of the ZigBee module is increasing at high rates owing to the several benefits such as low power consumption, interoperable and highly secure. It has a reliable and robust construction and can be used globally as unlicensed bands are available to use anywhere around the world. Use of ZigBee in the variety of market including smart home, connected lighting, and others have successfully augmented the growth of the market in recent years.
Growing prevalence of IoT (Internet of Things) is providing a lot of opportunities for the market growth of ZigBee module. Furthermore, growing membership base of ZigBee Alliance coupled with the shift towards advanced metering infrastructure by government agencies and utilities will further propel the growth of ZigBee Module market in the forthcoming years. North America region accounts the largest and the fastest growing market for the ZigBee modules.
Key industry players profiled are Atmel, Digi International, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Telink Semiconductor among others.
