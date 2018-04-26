Global ZigBee Module Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Atmel, Digi, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Telink Semiconductor

Zigbee module market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 40.38% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$41.055 billion in 2023 from US$5.365 billion in 2017.

The market of the ZigBee module is increasing at high rates owing to the several benefits such as low power consumption, interoperable and highly secure. It has a reliable and robust construction and can be used globally as unlicensed bands are available to use anywhere around the world. Use of ZigBee in the variety of market including smart home, connected lighting, and others have successfully augmented the growth of the market in recent years.

Growing prevalence of IoT (Internet of Things) is providing a lot of opportunities for the market growth of ZigBee module. Furthermore, growing membership base of ZigBee Alliance coupled with the shift towards advanced metering infrastructure by government agencies and utilities will further propel the growth of ZigBee Module market in the forthcoming years. North America region accounts the largest and the fastest growing market for the ZigBee modules.

Key industry players profiled are Atmel, Digi International, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Telink Semiconductor among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



6. ZigBee Module Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

6.1. Industrial Automation

6.2. Home Automation

6.3. Smart Metering

6.4. Smart Grid Monitoring

6.5. Others



7. ZigBee Module Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Retail

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. Others



8. ZigBee Module Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. US

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.1. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Investment Analysis

9.2. Recent Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Atmel

10.2. Digi International

10.3. NXP Semiconductors

10.4. Renesas Electronics

10.5. Silicon Laboratories

10.6. STMicroelectronics

10.7. Texas Instruments

10.8. Telink Semiconductor



