Global Zinc Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 15:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinc market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.7 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 1.4%. Galvanizing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 9.5 Million Tons by the year 2025, Galvanizing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 74.4 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 52.4 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Galvanizing will reach a market size of 577.6 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 432 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Glencore International AG; Hindustan Zinc; Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.; Nyrstar NV; Teck Resources Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Zinc Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Zinc Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Zinc Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Zinc Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Galvanizing (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Galvanizing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Galvanizing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Die casting (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Die casting (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Die casting (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Brass & Bronze (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Brass & Bronze (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Brass & Bronze (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Construction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Zinc Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 30: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 33: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Zinc Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Zinc Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 42: Zinc Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 45: Zinc Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Zinc Market Review in China in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Zinc Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Zinc Market Review in China in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Zinc Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Zinc Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Zinc Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Zinc Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Zinc Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Zinc Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Zinc Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Zinc Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Zinc Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Zinc Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Zinc Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Zinc in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Zinc Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Zinc Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Zinc Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Zinc Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in
Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 96: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Zinc Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Zinc Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Zinc Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Zinc Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Zinc Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Zinc Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Zinc Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Zinc Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Zinc Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Zinc Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Zinc Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Zinc Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Zinc Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Zinc Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Zinc Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Zinc in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Zinc Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Zinc Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Zinc Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025
Table 137: Zinc Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Zinc Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Zinc Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Zinc Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Zinc Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Zinc Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Zinc Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Zinc Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Zinc Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Zinc Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Zinc Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 165: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 168: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Zinc Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Zinc Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Zinc Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Zinc Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Zinc Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Zinc Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 180: Zinc Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 183: Zinc Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Zinc Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Zinc Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Zinc Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Zinc Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Zinc Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Zinc Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Zinc Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Zinc Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Zinc Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Zinc Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Zinc Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Zinc Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Zinc Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Zinc Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 210: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use
in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017
Table 213: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD. (HZL)
NYRSTAR N.V
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
BASF SE
BELMONT METALS, INC.
ECKART GMBH
LANXESS CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
UMICORE NV/SA
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
