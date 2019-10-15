Global Zinc Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinc market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.7 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 1.4%. Galvanizing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 9.5 Million Tons by the year 2025, Galvanizing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 74.4 Thousand Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 52.4 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Galvanizing will reach a market size of 577.6 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 432 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Glencore International AG; Hindustan Zinc; Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.; Nyrstar NV; Teck Resources Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Zinc Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Zinc Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Zinc Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Zinc Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Galvanizing (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Galvanizing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Galvanizing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Die casting (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Die casting (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Die casting (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Brass & Bronze (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Brass & Bronze (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Brass & Bronze (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Construction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Zinc Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 30: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by

End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 33: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Zinc Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Zinc Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 42: Zinc Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 45: Zinc Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Zinc Market Review in China in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Zinc Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Zinc Market Review in China in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Zinc Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Zinc Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Zinc Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Zinc Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Zinc Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Zinc Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Zinc Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Zinc Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Zinc Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Zinc Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: Zinc Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Zinc in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Zinc Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Zinc Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Zinc Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Zinc Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Tons

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in

Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 96: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Zinc Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Zinc Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Zinc Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Zinc Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Zinc Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Zinc Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Zinc Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Zinc Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Zinc Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Zinc Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Zinc Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Zinc Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Zinc Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Zinc Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Zinc Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Zinc Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Zinc in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Zinc Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Zinc in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Zinc Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Zinc Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 137: Zinc Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Zinc Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Zinc Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Zinc Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Zinc Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Zinc Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Zinc Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Zinc Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Zinc Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Zinc Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Zinc Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Zinc Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Zinc Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Zinc Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Zinc Market in Retrospect in Thousand Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 165: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 168: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Zinc Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Zinc Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Zinc Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Zinc Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Zinc Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Zinc Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Zinc Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 180: Zinc Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Zinc Market in Thousand Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 183: Zinc Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Zinc Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Zinc Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Zinc Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Zinc Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Zinc Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Zinc Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc in Thousand Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Zinc Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Zinc Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Zinc Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Zinc Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Zinc Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Zinc Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Zinc Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Zinc Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Zinc Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Zinc Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Zinc Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Zinc Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Zinc Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 210: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Zinc Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Zinc Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use

in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 213: Zinc Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD. (HZL)

NYRSTAR N.V

TECK RESOURCES LIMITED

BASF SE

BELMONT METALS, INC.

ECKART GMBH

LANXESS CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

UMICORE NV/SA

VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

