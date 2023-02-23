Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Market Analysis Report 2023 with Historical Price Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zinc micronutrient for animal feed market size attained a volume of 64.214 KMT in 2022. Aided by the rising focus on animal health, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a volume of 82.826 KMT by 2028.



Zinc micronutrients for animal feed refer to the supplementation of animal feed with zinc micronutrients that are required by animals in small amounts to boost overall health. The zinc micronutrients are added to the diet of animals as they can help enhance the general health, welfare, and performance of the animals. They play a major role in various metabolic processes in animals such as glucose metabolism and protein synthesis, among other biochemical reactions.



Rising popularity of zinc as a micronutrient owing to its organic nature is increasing its demand from a number of consumers and is thus helping in the growth of the overall market. Zinc micronutrients in animal feed also protect animals from severe issues as the deficiency of zinc can cause reduced growth, increased susceptibility to infection, skin parakeratosis, lethargy, and general debility, among others.

Animal farmers and owners are becoming more concerned about the health of animals and the rising incidences of impaired skin tissue and bone health and poor immunity due to nutritional deficiencies which is further enhancing the demand for the global zinc micronutrient for animal feed market.



Improved quality of animal feed is expected to improve the overall health of the animals which will thereby enhance their general performance along with their reproduction.

Growing awareness regarding the richness of minerals and vitamins in poultry eggs and meat is increasing their demand from a number of consumers from all across the globe which is ultimately expected to fuel the demand for zinc micronutrients for poultry feed in the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the global zinc micronutrient for animal feed market owing to the growing demand and consumption of meat and milk in the region. Nations such as China in the Asia Pacific have high intakes of meat while India is a significant consumer of dairy and milk products.

Further, consumers in the region are spending increasingly on protein-rich animal-based foods which is contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape



This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the zinc micronutrient for animal feed market companies.

Some of the major key players explored in the report by the publisher are as follows:

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Animine, S.A.S.U

Alltech Inc

Novus International, Inc

Balchem Corporation

Zinpro Corporation

Norel SA

Trouw Nutrition

Price Analysis



Zinc Chelate Historical Price Trends and Forecast (2018-2028)

Zinc Sulphate Historical Price Trends and Forecast (2018-2028)

Zinc Oxide Historical Price Trends and Forecast (2018-2028)

Zinc Hydroxide Historical Price Trends and Forecast (2018-2028)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Market Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Historical Market (2018-2022)

8.3 Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Market Forecast (2023-2028)

8.4 Global Zinc Micronutrient for Animal Feed Market by Species

8.4.1 Ruminants

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2018-2022)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2023-2028)

8.4.2 Dairy

8.4.3 Swine

8.4.4 Poultry

8.4.5 Equine

8.4.6 Aqua

8.4.7 Others

