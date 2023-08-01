Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Sunscreen and Cosmetics Industry Spearhead Growth Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for zinc oxide nanoparticles (Nano-ZnO) is mainly driven by the demand for UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics. Nano-ZnO materials demonstrate anti-corrosive, antifungal, photochemical, catalytic, electrical, antibacterial, UV filtering, and photovoltaic properties. They are used in cosmetics, sun care, coatings, paints and anti-bacterials. In cosmetics it is mainly used in powders, creams and ointments, for it's UVA and UVB blocking properties.

The broad range of applications is based on the large number of morphologies that this material can adopt. By means of different fabrication conditions, zinc oxide can be moulded into nanostructures, nanowires, nanotubes, nanorods, nanoribbons, nanoneedles, nanocables etc. with novel electronic, optical, and catalytic properties.

The Nano-ZnO market is dominated by multi-national chemicals and advanced materials companies, who mainly supply brand owners and contract manufacturers in the ultraviolet (UV)-protection markets, principally in cosmetics and sunscreens, in multi-ton quantities. Secondary markets they sell to include academia and research, paints, coatings, biomedicine and automotive.

Report contents include:

  • Zinc oxide nanoparticles properties, advantages and synthesis.
  • Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the main end user markets for zinc oxide nanoparticles including cosmetics & sunscreens, coatings and paints and anti-bacterials (hygiene surfaces and textiles).
  • Qualitative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end user markets
  • Market forecasts to 2033, by tons, end user market and region.
  • Regulations and safety.
  • Key trends and market drivers.
  • 26 Company profiles of zinc oxide nanoparticles producers including products, applications and contact details.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Report scope
1.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
1.3 Market definition
1.3.1 Properties of nanomaterials
1.4 Categorization

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Market snapshot for zinc oxide nanoparticles
2.2 Markets and applications for zinc oxide nanoparticles

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO)
3.1.1 Properties
3.1.1.1 Anti-bacterial properties
3.1.1.2 UV-resistance

4 SYNTHESIS METHODS

5 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
5.1 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS
5.1.1 Market assessment
5.1.2 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
5.1.3 Producers
5.2 PAINTS AND COATINGS
5.2.1 Market assessment
5.2.2 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
5.2.3 Producers

6 OTHER MARKETS FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES
6.1 Biomedical and healthcare
6.2 Adhesives
6.3 Electronics
6.4 Sensors
6.5 Rubber and plastics
6.6 Textiles

7 MARKET STRUCTURE

8 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY
8.1 Europe
8.2 United States
8.3 Asia-Pacific

9 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART

10 NANOPARTICLE ZINC OXIDE SWOT ANALYSIS

11 PRICE OF ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/NANOPOWDERS

12 SUMMARY OF MAIN ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLE PRODUCTS

13 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
13.1 Consumption in tons, 2010-2033
13.1.1 Total global consumption
13.1.2 Consumption by market 2019-2033
13.2 Consumption by region

14 PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AND DEMAND

15 TARGET MARKET BY PRODUCER

16 PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Altana Chemie GmbH/BYK Additives
  • American Elements
  • Advanced Nanotek Ltd.
  • Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
  • BASF AG
  • Croda
  • Entekno
  • EverZinc
  • Grant Industries, Inc.
  • Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH
  • HakusuiTech Co., Ltd.
  • The Innovation Company
  • Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
  • Kobo Products, Inc.
  • Marion Technologies
  • Sigma Aldrich Corporation
  • Micronisers Pty Ltd.
  • Nanophase Technologies Corporation
  • Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Sino Lion
  • Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd.
  • Symrise AG
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • Tayca Corporation
  • Tri-K Industries, Inc.
  • Vizor, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxxn2y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Neuroimaging Technology Market 2023: Neuroimaging-as-a-Service for Neuromarketing and Sleep Deprivation Management Presents Opportunities

Global Animal Health Market Forecast Report 2023-2027: Market Set to Reach US$60.87 Billion in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.30%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.