Global Zirconium Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zirconium in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments: Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alkane Resources Ltd.

- Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

- Astron Ltd.

- Cristal Mining

- E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

- Erinbar Limited



ZIRCONIUM MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Ceramics

Refractories

Foundry

Chemicals

Others Applications



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Zirconium: Strong, Malleable, Ductile Metal with Excellent Corrosion Resistance

Properties of Zirconium

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand

Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium: Fast Facts

Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Replacing Harmful Chemicals in Daily Lives

Zirconium Emerges as Eco-Friendly Metal

Zirconium Oxygen Sensors

Air/Fuel Sensor

Zirconium-Ceramic

Zirconia as a Catalyst

Flap Discs

Zirconia-Based Phases for Ion-Exchange Chromatography

Newer Uses of Zirconium Dioxide

Other Noteworthy End-Use Industries that Use Zirconium along with the Respective Application Areas

Global Market Outlook

China: Largest Market for Zirconium Worldwide

Ceramic Applications Dominate the Market

Australia and South Africa: Dominant Countries Worldwide in Terms of Zirconium Reserves and Production

Table 1: Global Zirconium Reserves (2017): Breakdown of Reserves (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Zirconium Concentrates Production (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Mine Production for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Zirconium

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Growing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles Drives Demand for Zirconium

Table 4: Global Volume Consumption (in Million Square Feet) of Ceramic Tiles: 2011, 2015, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Growth in Refractories & Foundries Support Market Expansion

Investment Casting: A Major Growth Area for Zirconium in the Foundries Segment

Increasing Use of Zirconium in Sand Casting Bodes Well for Market Demand

Resurgence in Nuclear Power Generation Fuels Demand for Zirconium Metal in Nuclear Reactor Cores and Rods

Table 5: Number of Operated Nuclear Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Number of Nuclear Reactors under Construction Worldwide by Country: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Effect of Fukushima Accident in Japan

High Heat Resistant Properties of Zirconium Metal Drives Demand in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Rising Use of Orthopedic and Dental Implants Boosts Market Demand

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental and Orthopedic Implants

Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Cubic Zirconia or Fake Diamonds: Another Application of Zirconia Mineral with Huge Untapped Potential

Post-Recession Recovery in the Chemical Industry Benefits Market Prospects in the Near Term

Zirconium Use in Coatings Gain Momentum

Emerging and Newer Applications to Balance Demand and Supply, Augurs Well for the Market

Rapid Urbanization Favors Demand for Zirconium-based Sophisticated Products

Table 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2018 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors/Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Zirconium

Adoption of Various Alternate Minerals in Key End-Use Applications

Oversupply in Titanium Feedstock

Strong Chinese Demand and Restricted Supply

Health and Environmental Effects of Zirconium

Discontinued Use of Zirconium in TV Glass

Challenges Associated with Usage in Dental Implants

Trade Statistics

Table 9: Global Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Market for Unwrought Zirconium and Zirconium Powders (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Market for Unwrought Zirconium and Zirconium Powders (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Zirconium

Structure of Zirconium Formation

Historical Review

Properties

Zirconium Properties, End-use Industries and Application Areas

General and Chemical Properties

Sources

Zircon

Grades of Zircon

Zircon is available in three grades - Premium, Standard, and Intermediate grade.

Baddeleyite/Zirconia

Substitutes

Substitutes of Zirconium & Zircon

Manufacturing Process

Steps Involved in Kroll Process

Various Types of Zirconium

Various Types of Zirconium and Their Applications

Fused Zirconia

Unsterilized Zirconia

Fully Stabilized Zirconia

Partially Stabilized Zirconia

Zirconium Metal

Zirconium Powder

Zirconium Sponge

Zirconium Crystal Bar

Zirconium Chemicals

Applications of Zirconium Chemicals include the following

Zirconium Alloys

Zirconium Tungstate

ZAG Compounds

A Note on Hafnium and Titanium

Hafnium

Titanium

Major End-Use Applications of Zirconium

Refractories

Foundries

Other Applications



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Iluka Resources - the Market Leader

Table 13: Leading Zircon Companies Worldwide (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Iluka Resources, Richards Bay Minerals, Tronox, Cristal Mining, Kenmare Resources, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Zircon Sand Projects by Leading Companies: A Brief Overview

Alkane Resources Modifies Dubbo Project Construction Design

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Alkane Resources Ltd. (Australia)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Astron Ltd. (Australia)

Cristal Mining (Australia)

E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Erinbar Limited (Australia)

Foskor Zirconia (PTY) Limited (South Africa)

Iluka Resources Limited (Australia)

Imerys Fused Minerals Murg GmbH (Germany)

Kenmare Resources plc (Ireland)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK)

Richards Bay Minerals (South Africa)

Oxkem Limited (UK)

Smartac Group China Holdings Limited (China)

Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tronox Limited (USA)

Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Zircomet Limited (UK)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Tosoh to Increase Capacity for Zirconia Powder

Ivoclar Vivadent Takes Over Sagemax Bioceramics

Iluka to Explore Titanium-Zirconium Deposits in Kazakhstan

Imerys to Acquire Zhejiang Zr-Valley Science & Technology



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Zirconium by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by End-use Application

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium Application in Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Zirconium Application in Ceramics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium Application in Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium Application in Refractories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Zirconium Application in Refractories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium Application in Refractories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium Application in Foundries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Zirconium Application in Foundries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium Application in Foundries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium Application in Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Zirconium Application in Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium Application in Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Zirconium Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Zirconium Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Zirconium Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 32: US Zirconium Market (2013-2017): Prices in US$ Per Metric Ton (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Growth in Bioceramics Applications Benefits Market Demand

Table 33: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports/Exports Scenario

Exports

Table 34: US Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports

Table 35: US Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Zircon (ZrO2 Content) Imports in Metric Tons: 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Zircon (ZrO2 Content) Exports in Metric Tons: 2013-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export-Import Statistics:

Table 41: Canadian Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Prominence of Advanced Ceramics Spurs Demand for Zirconium

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Steady Growth in Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Market Prospects

Growing Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe Offers Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Zirconium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 55: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 58: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 61: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Italian Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 64: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: UK Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: UK 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 70: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Russian Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 73: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of European Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: Largest Producer of Zirconium Chemicals Worldwide

Table 76: Chinese Zirconium Market (2011-2017): Annual Mine Production in Thousand Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Continue to Witness Significant Demand for Zircon

Booming Biomaterials Market in the Country Drives Demand for Zirconium

Rising Demand for Advanced Ceramics Benefits Growth Prospects for Zirconium

China to Limit Rare Mineral Exploitation

EXIM Statistics

Table 77: Chinese Market for Zirconium Ores and Concentrates (2015-2017): Breakdown of Imports and Exports in Value and Volume Terms (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Propel Demand for Zirconium

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zirconium by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Upward Movement of the Chemical Industry Improves Demand Prospects for Zirconium

Rising Demand for Orthopedic Biomaterials Spurs Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Indian Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia: Largest Producer of Zirconium Worldwide

Table 90: Australian Zircon Market (2011-2017): Zircon Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 100: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Brazilian Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 103: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.8 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Africa - A Major Producer of Zirconium

Table 106: South African Zircon Market (2011-2017): Zircon Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Demand Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Zirconium by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Demand Volume for Ceramics, Refractories, Foundries, Chemicals and Other Applications for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71) The United States (15) Canada (1) Japan (7) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Latin America (2) Africa (3)

